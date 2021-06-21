First President Kenneth Kaunda will be put to rest on 7th July 2021 at the presidential burial site at Embassy park in Lusaka,

Vice President Inonge Wina has announced at a news briefing.

Dr. Kaunda died on Thursday 17th July 2021 at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

Mrs. Wina announced that the bereaved family has requested that the remains of Dr. Kaunda should be taken to all the ten provinces across the country to enable Zambians pay their last respects.

Mrs. Wina said the official funeral service will be held at Lusaka’s Heroes stadium on 2nd July and the number of people in attendance will be restricted.

She said the provincial visits will start will Choma in Southern Province on 23rd June and end in Lusaka on 5th July.

Mrs.Wina said no physical body viewing will be conducted in line with the covid-19 guidelines and the proceeding will carried live on national television.

“There shall be no physical body viewing. There will be route lining as the procession passes through the provinces. Friday, 2nd July is the day for the state to accord the state funeral to be conducted at heroes stadium to allow for heads of state to bid farewell to Dr Kaunda,” Mrs Wina announced.

She added, “it’s the wish of the family that the remains of their father be taken round the country starting with Choma and ending with Lusaka. The former head of state will be put to rest at the presidential burial site at very private ceremony. The burial will be televised live on tv.”

Mrs Wina emphasized that no party regalia and flashing of party symbols will be permitted during the entire funeral of Dr. Kaunda.