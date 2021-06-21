9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 21, 2021
Sports
Retirement Not on Mbesuma's Plans

South Africa based striker Collins Mbesuma has declared himself fit and ready to play for another season.

Mbesuma, 37, plays for National First Division side University of Pretoria.

In an interview in Ndola, the veteran striker said he will be reviewing his form yearly and decide whether to keep on playing.

“So I am still going strong,” Mbesuma said.

“I still can run and play for ninety minutes. We played in the Nedbank Cup where I played 90 minutes and extra time which is 130 minutes,” he said.

“I am just playing year by year. I cannot say I will be playing this long but it will depend on how I feel each year,” Mbesuma said.

The striker has scored slightly over ten goals since joining University of Pretoria in 2019.

Mbesuma has played for a cluster of South African and European clubs.

He established his career at boyhood club Roan United in 2003 before joining South African side Kaiser Chiefs and later played for English side Portsmouth, Portugal’s Maritimo and Bursaspor in Turkey.

Upon returning to South Africa, Mbesuma joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2008 and later featured for Moroka Swallows, Golden Arrows, Orlando Pirates, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Highlands Park and Maccabi FC.

