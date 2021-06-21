Vice President Inonge Wina has said that Zambia is immensely proud of the legacy that the late First Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda has left behind which has been appreciated and respected globally.

Ms Wina says Zambia is incredibly proud that it produced an international statesman in Dr Kaunda, the reason his death is an emotional loss to Zambia and the world at large.

Mrs Wina was speaking when she visited the funeral house of the late former President Dr Kaunda at State Lodge, in Lusaka today.

The Vice President said Dr Kaunda, amid the life’s challenges lived by his Christian values which reflected in his life and the government that he led.

Mrs Wina indicated that reactions from many leaders in the world and international organizations sending their messages of condolences is evident of the great man that the nation has lost.

“His passing brings very strong memories of the past in my life and the life of this nation. When we remember where we have come from, where he brought us to and where we are today, it is Zambia that we can be proud of,” an emotional Mrs Wina stated.

The Vice President added that Dr Kaunda prioritized the lives of many people which became his hallmark of leadership coupled with humility even when he could have claimed glory for himself.

She explained that Dr Kaunda participated in shaping the African vision of an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, winning him a special award by the African Union on May 25, 2021, during an event held to celebrate the African Freedom day.

“My personal memories of working with the late President will long be cherished, especially his ability to serve mankind even in his old age,” she said.

Mrs Wina wished the family continued peace and harmony during the challenging period while she expressed confidence that they will remain united.

She urged all Zambians to honor the late President by picking life lessons from his service and inclusive leadership by abiding by the one Zambia one nation motto.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kaunda’s son, Panji Kaunda, said his father’s leadership is sufficient for the family to build on.

Mr Kaunda disclosed that his father lived a fulfilled and good life, adding that he was the best man who valued peace among the people.

“Keep peace at all times, that is what my father taught. He always said, without peace and love for people, we cannot have development,” Mr. Kaunda stated.

He stressed the need for Zambians to look beyond the tribe and treat everyone fairly in to honor Dr Kaunda’s vision of Ubuntu.