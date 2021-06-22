Government is saddened by yet another loss of his Royal Highness, Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba Speaking people in Mpika District of Muchinga Province.

Bemba Royal Establishment spokesperson James Mulenga announced the death of Chief Chikwanda today.

Mr. Mulenga in a statement said Chief Chikwanda who had tested positive to COVID -19, died in the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka yesterday.

The Bemba Royal Establishment spokesperson has since reiterated his call to the Zambian people to strictly follow the prescribed health protocols in order to halt the further spread of the COVID -19 pandemic.

And Mpika District Commissioner Sampa Muswema says it is barely a week since Chief Luchembe of Kanchibiya District was put to rest and now Chief Chikwanda of Mpika has died.

He said the late Chief has died at the age of 57.

Mr. Muswema said that the District and country at large has lost a man who was committed towards developmental projects as well as a champion who fought against early child marriages.

He said that Chief Chikwanda will be remembered for his passionate drive to change the economic geography of Mpika District through the Multi-Million Dollar Mupika Sericulture Silk Farm project currently underway.

Mr. Muswema has revealed that the late Chief’s body will arrive in Mpika by plane from Lusaka on Thursday 24th June and is expected to arrive at Chibansa airstrip around 09:00 hours.

He added that there after the body will lay in state for Two (2 hours) in Chikwanda Chiefdom before proceeding to Kasama District where he will be put to rest.

Chief Chikwanda whose birth names are Henry Bwalya was born in 1964 and was installed as Chief on 27th August 2013.