Sports
FAZ Dismisses Nkana Case Against Young Green Eagles

FAZ has dismissed Nkana’s complaint against Young Green Eagles over the alleged use of an ineligible player by their rival.

Eagles goalkeeper Phillip Phiri, who was serving a suspension for a red card, was an unused substitute in the 3-2 win over Nkana played on 12th June at Khosa Stadium in Kafue.

The inclusion of Phiri on the line up prompted Nkana to lodge a formal complaint to Football House.

In a media statement released today, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says Nkana’s case against Young Green Eagles was adjudicated upon and closed.

“Young Green Eagles applied for a waiver as their first-choice goalkeeper was away with the Senior Men’s Football Team while the other goalkeeper available was injured prompting for a special plea that was granted,” Kashala said.

Meanwhile, FAZ has also provisionally banned Young Green Eagles from using Khosa Stadium for their home matches following multiple breaches of the Covid-19 protocols.

Young Eagles will use Choma’s Independent Stadium for their final FAZ Super Division match against Lusaka Dynamos on Sunday.

