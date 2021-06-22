FAZ has dismissed Nkana’s complaint against Young Green Eagles over the alleged use of an ineligible player by their rival.

Eagles goalkeeper Phillip Phiri, who was serving a suspension for a red card, was an unused substitute in the 3-2 win over Nkana played on 12th June at Khosa Stadium in Kafue.

The inclusion of Phiri on the line up prompted Nkana to lodge a formal complaint to Football House.

In a media statement released today, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says Nkana’s case against Young Green Eagles was adjudicated upon and closed.

“Young Green Eagles applied for a waiver as their first-choice goalkeeper was away with the Senior Men’s Football Team while the other goalkeeper available was injured prompting for a special plea that was granted,” Kashala said.

Meanwhile, FAZ has also provisionally banned Young Green Eagles from using Khosa Stadium for their home matches following multiple breaches of the Covid-19 protocols.

Young Eagles will use Choma’s Independent Stadium for their final FAZ Super Division match against Lusaka Dynamos on Sunday.