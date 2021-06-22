9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Formal banks losing clients to mobile money facilities

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines Formal banks losing clients to mobile money facilities
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The use of formal financial services offered by the banks has decreased from 24.8 percent to 20.7 percent.

German Sparskassentiftung Project Manager and Representative for Zambia, Reinhold Hoernle said this during the official opening of an eighth branch for African Banking -AB in Ndola today.

Mr Hoernle said 58 percent of the adults are instead using mobile money according to the introduction of the new FinScope study for the year 2020 for Zambia.

Mr Hoenle observed that COVID-19 has shown the need for expanding the digital and mobile services which has seen AB bank having 600,000 clients already online and using the platform.

Mr Hoernle said that formal financial inclusion increased to 61.3 percent from 38.2 percent, but that the financial services by adults offered by the banks had decreased.

“According to Fin Scope- study 2020 for Zambia a study about financial literacy stated that the growth in the Zambian economy has been subdued since 2015 with real gross domestic production projected at negative 4.2 percent in 2020,” he said.

He added that the situation has had a direct impact on households as it spoke to fewer opportunities for income generating activities for households.

He said the need to open a new branch in Ndola was part of increasing the number of inclusion of more people accessing bank services.

“The doors of the new banks are not only widely opened to offer services and attract customers. This is not about sales figures, but about inclusion. Besides granting loans, AB bank has become a role model when it comes to capacity building and financial literacy,” he said.

Mr Hoernle added that financial services were essential for the development of a region or a country by offering to the small and medium sized entrepreneurs, who are the core clientele for AB bank.

And AB Bank Chief Executive Officer Cosmin Olteanu said that opening of the Ndola branch was in line with the institutions vision 2023 which offered every citizen simple and affordable financial services.

Previous articleUnity key to PF Victory, says Copperbelt PF Presidential Campaign Manager

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Formal banks losing clients to mobile money facilities

The use of formal financial services offered by the banks has decreased from 24.8 percent to 20.7 percent. German Sparskassentiftung...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia’s unsurpassed tourist spots interest Turkish holiday makers

Economy Chief Editor - 17
A Turkish tourism expert says Zambia possesses abundant tourism attractions needed to fascinate international tourists with unique experiences. And 1,500 Zambians visited Turkey in...
Read more

Government revenue collection so far is 43% above the projection

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has disclosed that between January and May 2021 government's total revenues and grants amounted to K40.1 billion,...
Read more

Mastercard partners with Zamtel to transform payments in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Zamtel and Mastercard have today announced a strategic partnership that will enable Zamtel Mobile Money customers – even those without bank accounts -...
Read more

African Development Bank approves $1.4 million grant to improve household food security in the wake of Covid-19

Economy Chief Editor - 8
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved a $1.4 million grant from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.