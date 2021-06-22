9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
General News
Updated:

Govt to fumigate public places once a week

By Chief Editor
Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Mathew Ngulube has instructed Provincial Local Government Officers to ensure local authorities under their jurisdiction intensify compliance of COVID-19 measures among members of the public.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Ngulube said the rise in the number of COVID-19 is worrying and requires concerted efforts.

Mr. Ngulube has directed local authorities working in liaison with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to place emphasis on heightened awareness through local radios, megaphones, posters among others.

He further guided the local authorities to regularly fumigate all public places including places of worship under their jurisdiction at least once a week.

“Local authorities should ensure masking up in markets, bus stations and other public places is undertaken and constantly monitored,” he said.

