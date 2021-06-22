Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Campaign Manager Frank Ngambi has called for unity among party members to ensure all the 22 constituencies emerge victorious in the August 12 polls.

Mr. Ngambi said this when he addressed party structure leaders in Ndola yesterday that the goal for the party is to achieve victory for President Edgar Lungu.

“We need to unite and work together because we have no choice but to deliver the presidential vote. As party members you have to bury all the issues and ensure that we all campaign for our party,” he said.

Mr. Ngambi also cautioned PF adopted candidates against thinking that they are popular saying it is the party that is popular and not individuals.

He urged the adopted candidates to remain loyal to the party for continuity of the party’s developmental agenda.

And Chifubu constituency Acting Chairperson George Kalala said some named independent aspiring councillors the aspiring are campaigning using the PF slogans and regalia a situation he described as propaganda and disheartening.

He said the named independent aspiring councillors left the party and decided to contest on their own personal grounds hence the need to refrain from using the of party’s regalia adding that they should use their own structures as they no longer belong to the party.

And Provincial Women’s Chairperson Rose Mukupo has directed that those supporting independent candidates should be removed from the party.

Ms. Mukupo however said the PF party is bigger than individuals hence the need for the structures to recruit more members.