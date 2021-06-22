The United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance has with immediate effect resumed its campaign activities.

Last week, the alliance had announced the suspension of campaigns following the death of First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda.

Speaking at a briefing held in Chilanga, UPND Secretary General Batuka Imenda said that it is in order for the Alliance to resume campaign activities because an election is a constitutional matter.

Mr. Imenda however said that the alliance will not hold the campaigns on Dr. Kaunda’s burial day on July 7, 2021 and urged UPND alliance members country-wide are forthwith instructed not to conduct mobilization activity on 7th July, 2021 set aside as Dr. Kaunda’s Official Burial Day, adding that as a befitting tribute to former First Republican President, the late Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, the UPND will celebrate his life now and beyond the 52 days of the general elections.

Mr. Imenda implored UPND Alliance members across the country to adhere to all Ministry of Health (MoF) coronavirus (covid-19) protocols and remain peaceful, in line with Dr. Kaunda’s One Zambia, One People, One Nation Motto.

And speaking at the same event, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Secretary General Lucky Mulusa said alliance partners will use the mobilisation platform to accord young generation to experience Dr. Kaunda’s leadership by sharing his legacy of love, unity and selfless characteristic to serve humanity beyond Zambia.

Mr. Mulusa regretted that the enviable ‘One Zambia, One People, One Nation is being defaced by Patriotic Front (PF) leaders, who continue spreading divisive tribal remarks, which continue being countered by UPND Alliance and will be restored once Zambians elect Hakainde Hichilema as the Seventh Republican President on Thursday 12th August 2021.

“Apart from our own message of zero tolerance to corruption, better life to all citizens, and servant leadership during party mobilisations, UPND Alliance campaign mobilisation foot soldiers and mobile teams will celebrate KK’s legacy now and beyond 2021 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Election,” vowed Mulusa.

Meanwhile, Mulusa, formerly National Planning and Development Minister, insists that all Zambians must without compromise be accorded an equal opportunity as Government leaders and the presidency to pay their individual and collective last respects to Dr. Kaunda.

Mulusa says last respects to Dr. Kaunda must not be a preserved privileged to Government leaders and Patriotic Front party regalia clad members.

“For us as UPND Alliance partners, we do not have a problem with taking the body around the country, as the late Dr. Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda is the founding father of the Zambian Nation. If that is the request of all the citizens it is a well come move but, remain opposed if this privilege is being for political reasons as you know that PF has never been genuine in whatever they do. If they build you a road or a bridge, just know that it is at four times the cost of doing so, thus we hope and pray that taking the remains of KK, our heroic father of nation, is not profiting some government official, or business person with close ties to the powers that be,” cautioned Mulusa.

And Mulusa says UPND Alliance partners are yet to see if government will adhere to all covid 19 protocols and ethical moral conduct surrounding the 21 day period of mourning and actual rites for Dr Kaunda.

“If we are going to see only the PF cadres gathered at the airport to receive the body and preventing any other citizen from witnessing or respecting the body then PF is going to be politicking and we shall not hesitate to remind them to do a correct thing,” admonished Mulusa.

The Movement for Democratic Change(MDC) Secretary General emphasised that a day of burial is a sacred occasion

And Mulusa prayed for all political parties to coexist and respect the burial of the late Dr Kaunda by desisting from using the requiem mass platform to mobilise the electorates.