Zambian born singer/songwriter/Actress Chembomusic, has new music! After a 2 year hiatus she is back with her heartfelt pop ballad ‘DROWNING‘. The song was written by Chembomusic, produced by Chimula and mixed and mastered by The Beatbanger. The lyrics are encouraging for anyone who listens as they speak of getting over adversity. The song has already enjoyed plays on BBC Radio so far.

Chembomusic real name Chembo Liandisha, has been steadily rising as an International Musician since her 2019 Empawa 100 selection, she has also performed at international festivals in the UK such as Focus Wales and Hub Fest. Chembomusic was one of the 15 Welsh Artists selected to go to Sony Music in 2019 where they got to play some of their work for A&R in the label. Previously seen on Zambian TV as Suwi in season one of popular tv series Zuba, Chembo has also hinted at some possible acting gigs in the near future.

Chembo says that she is” steadily building independently” by working with other Artists and keeping her focus on the global market as an alt pop/soul musician. Expect more music from her as the year unfolds as she revealed she is currently working on a new body of work, the release date is yet to be announced.

Drowning is out now on the following platforms: