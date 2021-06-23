9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Dr Kaunda’s body arrives in Choma

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
General News Dr Kaunda’s body arrives in Choma
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Body of late first republican President Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Choma district of Southern province to kick start the tour of the 10 provinces around country, ahead of his burial on July 7, 2021.

Dr Kaunda’s remains arrived in Choma aboard the Zambia Airforce helicopter which touched down at St Mawagali trades institute grounds at 11 hours and was then driven through the central business district were scores of Choma residents lined up the streets.

The body of the late President was accompanied by Deputy Secretary to cabinet in charge of Administration Patrick Kangwa while family members were led by Panji Kaunda.

The casket carry the body of Dr Kaunda has been placed at Choma’s independence stadium where the United Church of Zambia will lead the sermon.

Meanwhile some traditional leaders from across the province have arrived to bid farewell to Zambia’s founding father, Dr Kaunda.

And freedom fighters have hailed government for according the Zambian people chance to bid farewell to the late president.

Bernard Namula who spoke on behalf other freedom fighters thanked government for the opportunity to be the first to view the remains of Dr. Kaunda.

“We praise government and the Kaunda family for the opportunity to view the remains of the late president, as this history will remain indelible,” he said.

Previous articleKamanga inspects public places

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 0

Dr Kaunda’s body arrives in Choma

Body of late first republican President Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Choma district of Southern province to kick start...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

KK’s family will not comment on his burial arrangements

General News Chief Editor - 12
Colonel Panji Kaunda says Dr Kenneth Kaunda's family does not want to start talking about the burial and funeral arrangements of the country's founding...
Read more

Death of Justice Mambilima has robbed the nation of a talented woman-NGOCC

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says it has learned with a sense of deep sorrow and sadness the passing of Chief Justice...
Read more

Former IG Mateyo’s body arrives in Solwezi

General News Photo Editor - 4
The body of former Inspector General Police and North-Western Province Permanent Secretary, Ephraim Mateyo has arrived in Solwezi ahead of burial at his village...
Read more

Govt to fumigate public places once a week

General News Chief Editor - 11
Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Mathew Ngulube has instructed Provincial Local Government Officers to ensure local authorities under their jurisdiction intensify compliance of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.