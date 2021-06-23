9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Influence positive change on Covid 19 – MOH

By Photo Editor
46 views
0
Health Influence positive change on Covid 19 - MOH
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Zimba District Health Director Belita Zulu says there is a lot of reluctance to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines among communities and that this has led to the quick spread of the pandemic.

According to a statement released by Zimba District Health Office today, Zimba has recorded 28 new cases, 3 admissions and 1 death as of yesterday.

Dr Zulu has urged the communities to take covid-19 seriously by taking a stand to do the right thing by adhering to the 5 golden rules set by the ministry of health and giving correct information to the public.

“The third wave is raging. Yesterday only we recorded 28 cases,3 admissions and 1 death in our small town. Let’s all take a stand and do the right thing. The simple 5 golden rules are the answer to this. Don’t wait to be the victim, influence positive change,” She said.

Dr Zulu said it is very disappointing to see that Super spreading events such as weddings, parties and funeral gatherings are still going on and well attended to despite people getting information on the rising Covid deaths and strong warnings from the ministry of health and the higher authorities.

She added that Hospitals in the country have no capacity to contain the COVID 19 pandemic hence the need for compliance to the ministry of health guidelines.

The medical official said Zimba mission hospital itself has inadequate infrastructure, less human resource and economic constraints to manage Covid- 19, hence the need for the residents to take up a step and influence change in their communities.

Meanwhile, Dr Zulu says she is impressed with the increased demand for the Covid-19 vaccine from the community despite most people shunning it during the first phase.

She said 626 people were vaccinated during the first phase and that administration of the second dosage will commence in the month of July 2021 in Zimba district.

Dr Zulu has appealed to the church and other stake holders to preach and encourage people in churches, markets, workplaces and communities to get the vaccine and protect themselves from the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

Previous articleBody of Chief Justice Mambilima expected tonight

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthPhoto Editor - 0

Influence positive change on Covid 19 – MOH

Zimba District Health Director Belita Zulu says there is a lot of reluctance to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines among...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kamanga inspects public places

Health Photo Editor - 1
Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has warned that government may be forced to take drastic measures if people continue to ignore COVID-19 regulations...
Read more

Mambwe receives 860 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Photo Editor - 2
The District Health Office in Mambwe District has received 860 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. ZANIS reports that Mambwe District Health Director George Mshanga confirmed...
Read more

Chief Chikwanda dies

Health Photo Editor - 5
Government is saddened by yet another loss of his Royal Highness, Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba Speaking people in Mpika District of Muchinga Province. Bemba...
Read more

Zambia’s COIVID-19 Cases and Deaths continue to Rise

Health Chief Editor - 6
Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 53 new COVID 19 deaths and 3, 028 new confirmed cases. Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Technical...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.