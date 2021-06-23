Zimba District Health Director Belita Zulu says there is a lot of reluctance to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines among communities and that this has led to the quick spread of the pandemic.

According to a statement released by Zimba District Health Office today, Zimba has recorded 28 new cases, 3 admissions and 1 death as of yesterday.

Dr Zulu has urged the communities to take covid-19 seriously by taking a stand to do the right thing by adhering to the 5 golden rules set by the ministry of health and giving correct information to the public.

“The third wave is raging. Yesterday only we recorded 28 cases,3 admissions and 1 death in our small town. Let’s all take a stand and do the right thing. The simple 5 golden rules are the answer to this. Don’t wait to be the victim, influence positive change,” She said.

Dr Zulu said it is very disappointing to see that Super spreading events such as weddings, parties and funeral gatherings are still going on and well attended to despite people getting information on the rising Covid deaths and strong warnings from the ministry of health and the higher authorities.

She added that Hospitals in the country have no capacity to contain the COVID 19 pandemic hence the need for compliance to the ministry of health guidelines.

The medical official said Zimba mission hospital itself has inadequate infrastructure, less human resource and economic constraints to manage Covid- 19, hence the need for the residents to take up a step and influence change in their communities.

Meanwhile, Dr Zulu says she is impressed with the increased demand for the Covid-19 vaccine from the community despite most people shunning it during the first phase.

She said 626 people were vaccinated during the first phase and that administration of the second dosage will commence in the month of July 2021 in Zimba district.

Dr Zulu has appealed to the church and other stake holders to preach and encourage people in churches, markets, workplaces and communities to get the vaccine and protect themselves from the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.