Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Sports
Referee Joseph Nyirenda Out of Dangers After Kashikishi Game Attack

Referee Joseph Nyirenda is recovering at home in Mufulira after being attacked by fans during last Sunday’s National Division One match between Kashikishi Warriors and Trident played in Nchelenge, Luapula.

Nyirenda was assaulted by fans after Trident equalised in the second half of this Week 33 match to make it 1-1 at Mwaimwena Grounds.

He was rushed to St. Paul’s Mission Hospital when assailants left him unconscious.

Nyirenda has told Radio Icengelo Sports by phone that he was treated and discharged.

‘I am Okay. I am stable. I was discharged the very day,’ Nyirenda said.

‘At the moment I cannot comment on anything,’ he said.

FAZ has slapped a two year provisional ban on Kashikishi Warriors as it investigates the attack on the referee and a Trident player.

