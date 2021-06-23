9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND’s move to resume campaigns is a sign of desperation-GBM

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics UPND's move to resume campaigns is a sign of desperation-GBM
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Vice National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the move by UPND to resume campaigns is a sign of desperation.

Mr Mwamba says the nation is mourning the first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda, therefore, resuming campaigns shows that the opposition political party its only focus is to form government.

Mr Mwamba who is also PF Northern Province Presidential campaign Manager, says there is need for all political parties to respect the first Head of State by halting campaigns.

He says Dr Kaunda did alot for the country, people need to give the respect he deserves.

Mr Mwamba says UPND’s desperation has gone too far, which is unacceptable.

“See how our neighbouring countries are mourning him, why can’t we do the same,” he says.

“We will go into campaigns once the 21 days elapse. KK deserves respect.

If the UPND cannot respect the dead, especially the first Head of State, what can they do to you Zambians when voted in power,”.

The Vice National Chairperson for Mobilisation people of Zambia must scrutinise people who should be voted into the political office.

Previous articleKK’s family will not comment on his burial arrangements

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND’s move to resume campaigns is a sign of desperation-GBM

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Vice National Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the move by UPND to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chief justice’s demise saddening – Vice President

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 9
Vice President Inonge Wina has expressed sadness at the death of Chief Justice Irene Chirwa Mambilima. Mrs. Wina said the country has been robbed of...
Read more

House of Chiefs mourn KK

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 5
Lusaka, June 22, 2021, ZANIS----The House of Chiefs has mourned the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda who passed away on the 17th of...
Read more

Unity key to PF Victory, says Copperbelt PF Presidential Campaign Manager

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 5
Copperbelt Province Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Campaign Manager Frank Ngambi has called for unity among party members to ensure all the 22 constituencies emerge...
Read more

Davies Mwila concludes his Luapula Province tour with call on Members to deliver 100% votes for President Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila yesterday concluded his three-day tour of Luapula Province with a call on party members to deliver...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.