The family of the late Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda has expressed gratitude to chiefs from Southern Province who came to offer support to the bereaved family on the passing on of the former president.

Speaking shortly after the arrival of the body of the late from Choma in Southern Province at City Airport in Lusaka yesterday, his son Panji Kaunda commended the people of Southern Province for turning out in huge numbers to offer their respects to the founding father of the nation.

He said many people turned out to offer support and consolation to the bereaved family.

“People showed up in huge numbers and observed the Ministry of Health Guidelines on the prevention of Covid-19 by masking and observing social distancing. The people were managed very well to avoid the spread of the virus,” he stated.

Lt Col Panji Kaunda said the people of Choma thanked government for taking the remains of the late president to them and appreciated the family for accepting to do that.

He added that the people of Southern Province expressed gratitude for being selected as the first province to be honoured to pay their respects to the late former president.

“We are looking forward to going to other provinces to see how it will be. It is important that this has been done to accord the people an opportunity to say goodbye to their gallant leader,’ he added.



Government announced that the body of Dr. Kaunda will be taken around the country’s ten provinces for the citizens to pay their respect to former head of state.

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda died on the 17th of June 2021, and will be buried on Wednesday 7th July 2021 at the Presidential Burial Site in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Former Mufumbwe District Administrative Officer (DAO) Patson Mulaisho has described the late First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as the best example of a selfless leader the African Continent, and Zambia in particular was blessed with.

Mr Mulaisho told ZANIS in an interview today that Dr Kaunda’s selflessness can be seen mainly through his fight against tribalism and the desire to give a better life to all Zambians as opposed to enriching himself and his colleagues.

The former Mufumbwe DAO explained that Kaunda’s heart to promote unity and love as opposed to tribalism and regional divisions was seen in the deployment of people in the civil service.

He said Dr Kaunda had a strategy of deploying people to work in regions where they did not originate from so as to promote the spirit of oneness among Zambians through the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

“For instance, that time we had governors in these districts, he would transfer a person from Eastern Province to come and serve in North-Western Province. He would get someone from North-Western Province and take them to Northern Province.



All this was done because he knew that this strategy would eventually result in things like inter-marriages and language sharing which would help destroy the tribalism mentality,” said Mr Mulaisho.

He stressed that Dr Kaunda’s commitment to the fight against tribalism was even seen in his disciplinary action against his cabinet members and those he appointed to serve the nation.

And Mr Mulaisho noted that Dr Kaunda’s selflessness can also be seen in the way he managed the Country’s resources for the good of the majority Zambians adding that he put the interest of others first as opposed to his.

The retired Mufumbwe DAO recalls a time when President Kaunda’s government nationalized industries including some mines and how people like him benefited through free education.

“Because these industries were in the hands of government, whatever profits were realized from these industries were used to bring goods into the country as well as providing quality social services such as health and education. Some of us received free education from grade one up to college, the government was paying for us as we came from humble backgrounds, because the government had enough resources to sponsor us,” he added.

He has since implored the current leaders and those to come to emulate President Kaunda’s selflessness as they aspire to lead the Zambian people.