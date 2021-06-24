Zambia legendary striker Collins Mbesuma says Chipolopolo players must up their game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign starting in September.

Mbesuma, of South Africa’s University of Pretoria, said players being summoned for national duty must prove their mettle.

He said Zambia is never short of talent to help the squad excel on the international front.

Mbesuma is upbeat about Chipolopolo’s chances in the World Cup campaign.

“I have never lost hope in the National Team. We have talent in Zambia no doubt,’ Mbesuma said.

‘I am just asking players to die a little for mother Zambia. When you wear that jersey make sure you work hard,’ he said.

Mbesuma added:”It feels bad to lose but I know no player wants to lose.”

The striker is currently in Zambia to promote his foundation and football academy based in his home town Luanshya.

It is one year since the Collins Mbesuma Foundation and Football Academy was launched in Luanshya.