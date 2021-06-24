Copperbelt Provincial Medical Officer Robert Zulu says Kitwe Teaching Hospital has run out of bed spaces for COVID-19 patients due to the steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday Dr. Zulu said the province has continued recording an increase in the number of people testing positive for the disease.

“Currently we have a total number of 150 people admitted for COVID-19 in the province and Kitwe Teaching Hospital wards are full already because we are receiving a high number of people that are testing positive,” Dr. Zulu said.

He added that the consumption of oxygen is very high and the number of death cases are still high in the province, a situation he attributed to the non-adherence to the Covid-19 preventive measures by communities.

Dr. Zulu who could not give the state of the mortuaries said he was yet to check the mortuary in Ndola to see if there was still space as the death rate continues to rise.

He however stated that the province is also having quiet a good number of people being discharged from hospitals.

The medical official said the situation is already overwhelming and appealed to the people to observe the five golden rules of covid-19 prevention so that the cases can start going down.

Dr. Zulu noted that if people in communities do not adhere to the preventive rules, the cases will continue skyrocketing and the health facilities will be totally overwhelmed.

He noted that there are still some people that doubt the existence of covid-19 stating that these are the ones that are not adhering to the preventive measures prescribed by the Ministry of Health.