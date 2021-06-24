Government has announced the death of Dr. Michael Mabenga a former Cabinet Minister in the MMD Government. Dr. Mabenga aged 72 died yesterday at 09:00hours at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

The late Dr. Mabenga was until his death serving as Dean in the School of Education at the Zambia Open University.

President Lungu has since accorded the former Cabinet minister an official funeral in recognition of his numerous contributions to the country.

He has been accorded a one-day national mourning which will be observed on the burial day.

The funeral gathering will be held at his residence in Shantumbu Road in Chalala in Lusaka.

And on another sad note, government has also announced the death of former Cabinet minister in the MMD government Newstead

Mr. Newstead Zimba aged 79 passed away at 13:00hours yesterday at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka after an illness.

Mr. Zimba was a former trade unionist and retired politician who served in the MMD Cabinet of Second President Dr. Frederick Chiluba as minister of Home Affairs, Labour and Social Security and other portfolios.

President Lungu is saddened by the death of Mr. Zimba and has since extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Head of State is particularly saddened that the country has in a space of days lost a number of eminent senior citizens.

President Lungu has accorded Mr. Zimba an Official funeral in recognition of his contributions to the country.

The former minister has also been accorded a one day of National Mourning which will be observed on the day of his burial.

There will be no funeral gathering at the residence of the late Newstead Zimba, mourners are encouraged to sign the book of condolences at the funeral house in Woodlands Lusaka.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti.