9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Two former Cabinet Ministers, Michael Mabenga and Newstead Zimba die

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News Two former Cabinet Ministers, Michael Mabenga and Newstead Zimba die
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has announced the death of Dr. Michael Mabenga a former Cabinet Minister in the MMD Government. Dr. Mabenga aged 72 died yesterday at 09:00hours at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital in Lusaka after an illness.

The late Dr. Mabenga was until his death serving as Dean in the School of Education at the Zambia Open University.

President Lungu has since accorded the former Cabinet minister an official funeral in recognition of his numerous contributions to the country.

He has been accorded a one-day national mourning which will be observed on the burial day.

The funeral gathering will be held at his residence in Shantumbu Road in Chalala in Lusaka.

And on another sad note, government has also announced the death of former Cabinet minister in the MMD government Newstead

Mr. Newstead Zimba aged 79 passed away at 13:00hours yesterday at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka after an illness.

Mr. Zimba was a former trade unionist and retired politician who served in the MMD Cabinet of Second President Dr. Frederick Chiluba as minister of Home Affairs, Labour and Social Security and other portfolios.

President Lungu is saddened by the death of Mr. Zimba and has since extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Head of State is particularly saddened that the country has in a space of days lost a number of eminent senior citizens.

President Lungu has accorded Mr. Zimba an Official funeral in recognition of his contributions to the country.

The former minister has also been accorded a one day of National Mourning which will be observed on the day of his burial.

There will be no funeral gathering at the residence of the late Newstead Zimba, mourners are encouraged to sign the book of condolences at the funeral house in Woodlands Lusaka.

This is according to a press statement issued to the media by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti.

Previous articleInfluence positive change on Covid 19 – MOH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Two former Cabinet Ministers, Michael Mabenga and Newstead Zimba die

Government has announced the death of Dr. Michael Mabenga a former Cabinet Minister in the MMD Government. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Body of Chief Justice Mambilima expected tonight

General News Photo Editor - 10
Government has revealed that the body of the late Chief Justice Irene Mambilima is expected to arrive in the country today at 21:00 hours...
Read more

Constitutional Court petitioned to compel the ECZ to cancel elections in constituencies where candidates have withdrawn, resigned or died

General News Chief Editor - 6
Governance expert, Isaac Mwanza has petitioned the Constitutional Court to compel the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to cancel elections in constituencies where...
Read more

Dr Kaunda’s body arrives in Choma

General News Photo Editor - 14
Body of late first republican President Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Choma district of Southern province to kick start the tour of the 10...
Read more

KK’s family will not comment on his burial arrangements

General News Chief Editor - 14
Colonel Panji Kaunda says Dr Kenneth Kaunda's family does not want to start talking about the burial and funeral arrangements of the country's founding...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.