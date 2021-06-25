A peace advocate has called on Zambians to honour the country’s founding father Dr. Kenneth Kaunda by conducting bloodshed free campaigns in the run up to the August 12 general elections.

Professor John Bwalya who is also director for the Dag Hammarskjold Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies said Dr. Kaunda was an advocate of peace in his entire life and as such it would be disheartening for the country to be plunged into chaotic bloodshed characterized campaigns before he is even buried.

“Zambians should honour Dr. Kaunda with peaceful campaigns and not bloodshed characterised campaigns even before he is buried, he always advocated for peace so it would be befitting to honour him by conducting campaigns that are free from any form of bloodshed or violence,” Professor Bwalya said.

He also urged politicians to emulate Dr. Kaunda who believed that in elections there is always a winner and loser and to avoid fighting each other when they realise that they are less popular.

“Dr. Kaunda left a country without bloodshed, a country of a peaceful nature which we are all proud to live in and it should be each person’s goal to promote this peace,” Professor Bwalya added.

He noted that if the country loses the peace which its people are enjoying now, it will be difficult to regain it.

Professor Bwalya has since called for stiffer penalties for perpetuators of political violence so as to curb the problem

Meanwhile, United Church of Zambia (UCZ) General Secretary Bishop Chipasha Musaba has described the rumour that circulated on social media yesterday purporting that former president Rupiah Banda had died as immoral and unchristian.

In an interview in Kitwe yesterday Bishop Musaba said it was irresponsible for someone to fabricate news of such serious magnitude when they knew it was actually not true.

“People should learn to use social media responsibly because if it is used irresponsibly, it has the potential to disturb people’s emotions or cause panic in the country so people should think twice before they post anything on social media,” Bishop Musaba charged.

And Kitwe Pastors Fellowship president Reverend Rady Lewila has called on the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) and the Police to bring to book the person who posted the fake news about the former president.

Reverend Lewila said the church does not take lightly such irresponsible use of social media especially at a time when the country has lost its founding father Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and other important personalities such as the Chief Justice and former Ministers.

“ZICTA and the Police should bring the person who posted that information and let the law take its course,” Reverend Lewila demanded.

Yesterday, Zambians were taken into a panic mood after someone posted on social media that former Republican president Rupiah Banda had died, information that was later refuted by Mr. Banda himself in a story that was carried by the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) in the evening.