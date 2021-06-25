A 40 year old man of Manyama area in Kalumbila district in North-western province has died after consuming allegedly poisoned local beer commonly known as Kachasu.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Joel Njase confirmed the incident to ZANIS in a statement today.

“First-hand information in respect of the case of suspected murder…occurred between 20 June 2021 at 18:00 hours and 22 June 2021 at 16:00 hours in Manyama. Reported on 24 June 2021 at 11:30 hours by female Rose Belu aged 51 of Manyama area in Kalumbila district on behalf of her brother Charles Belu aged 40 of Manyama area, Ntambo village, Mwinilunga district,” he said.

He narrated that Charles Belu went to drink local beer called Kachasu with his male relatives namely Wilson Talamana and Bistol Talamana both of Manyama area.

“After finishing drinking, they went to their various homes at about 19:00 hours. At about 01:00 hours Charles Belu was found sleeping outside on the ground near the ant-hill at his mother’s place by his nephew Fred Nyekesha who took him to his house,” he added.

Mr Njase further narrated that the following day Charles Belu complained of stomach pains and was taken to Lumwana hospital where he was later transferred to Solwezi General Hospital where he was admitted for suspected poisoning but later died.

He stated that the body of the deceased is in Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Mr Njase added that Wilson and Bistol Talamana are being kept at the police station for safe custody after being rescued from the funeral house and investigations into the matter continue.