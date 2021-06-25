9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 25, 2021
General News
KK's body arrives back in Lusaka from Solwezi

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Body of the first republican president Dr. Kenneth David. Kaunda has arrived back in Lusaka after being flown to North Western Province in Solwezi earlier this morning for people to pay their last respect.

The Zambia Airforce Air craft carrying the body of Dr. Kaunda touched down at Lusaka city airport at exactly 15.30 hours accompanied by Vice President Inonge Wina who represented government at the funeral ceremony in Solwezi.

And receiving the body at the city airport was, family spokesperson retired colonel and firstborn to the late first republican president Panji Kaunda.

Others were grandson to Dr. Kaunda, Waza Kaunda junior, Lusaka Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga and Permanent Secretary at Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), Chanda Kabwe.

The body will be flown to Kabwe tomorrow for people in Kabwe to pay their last respect to the late Dr. Kaunda.

Government recently announced that the remains of the late Dr. Kenneth Kaunda will be flown to all the ten provinces of Zambia to enable citizens to pay their last respect to the late founding father of the nation.

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda died on the 17th of June 2021, and will be put to rest at the presidential memorial burial site on the 7th of July 2021.

