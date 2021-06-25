Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has been recalled for Zambia’s 2021 COSAFA Cup defence next month in South Africa.

The peerless goalkeeper is amongst seven South African-based players in Zambia’s 30-member provisional team for the COSAFA Cup that will be held at Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18.

Mweene has not played for Chipolopolo since November 2018 and in the veteran and 2012 AFCON champion absence the revolving door has seen eight goalkeepers being trialed.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old striker Jimmy Mukeya of relegated FAZ Super League club Napsa Stars is set for his senior Chipolopolo debut.

Mukeya is Napsa’s top scorer this season with eight league goals and one in the CAF Confederation Cup since he was promoted from Young Napsa Stars in 2019.

It is a quick leap for Mukeya after winning the 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup as hosts and is now elevated to the seniors.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo are in Group B where they will face Comoros, Malawi and Madagascar.

Zambia will kick off their COSAFA Cup defence on July 7 against Comoros.

TEAM:

GOALKEEPERS: Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles), Cyril Chibwe (Polokwane City, South Africa), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

DEFENDERS: Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards, South Africa), Isaac Shamujompa, Roderick Kembo (both Buildcon), Simon Silwimba, Adrian Chama (both Zesco United), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Prosper Chiluya, Benedict Chepeshi (both Red Arrows), Zachariah Chilongoshi (Power Dynamos)



MIDFIELDERS: Spencer Sautu, Benson Sakala (both Power Dynamos), Felix Bulaya, Paul Katema (both Red Arrows), Salulani Phiri (Polokwane City , South Africa), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Augustine Mulenga (Amazulu, South Africa), Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (Zesco United)

STRIKERS: Jimmy Mukeya (Napsa Stars), Moses Phiri, Rodger Kola (both Zanaco), Gamphani Lungu, Supersport United, South Africa), Brian Mwila (Buildcon), Justin Shonga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes)