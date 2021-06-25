9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, June 25, 2021
Health
Updated:

Two young doctors working on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic die within a week

By editor
Two young doctors working on the frontlines of the Covid pandemic die within a week
As Zambia experiences a surge of covid-19 cases, frontline health workers are literally risking their lives for their patients.
Doctors, nurses, and support staff have courageously taken on enormous risk during the pandemic.

Within a week 2 interns working at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital have lost their lives. Dr.Edwin Mulwanda died on the 23rd June. He completed his Secondary education at Mpelembe Secondary School in 2011 and then graduated from the University of Zambia, School of Medicine in 2019 where he obtained his MBChB.Until his death, he was working as an intern at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Lexina Chilufya died this morning ,25th June 2021. She graduated from University of Zambia, School of Medicine in 2018 where she obtained her MBChB. Until her death, she was working as an intern at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.

According to the Ministry of health there were 3594 covid-19 confirmed cases yesterday with a test positivity rate of 28%. 1243 patients are currently hospitalised and 21 624 being managed in the community.

During these times it is important that everybody plays their part in preventing the spread of covid -19. Avoid gatherings, social distance ,wear masks -covering both the nose and mouth and wash hands. Not only would you be protecting yourself but protecting others and preventing the needless death of our health workers and vulnerable in the community.

Dr.Edwin Mulwanda

Dr.Lexina Chilufya

8 COMMENTS

  1. Very sad situation. We will beat this virus in your honour. Sad to lose young people. Thank you for your patriotic service and RIp. Very generous people who risked their lives to save others.

    I have sent a recommendation to eagle 1 for these two to be awarded posthumously.

    They did more than upnd diasporans who ran away abroad and yet spend all day criticising our government

  2. Government should declare a lockdown and halt all movements.
    I wish to beg government to resolve issues with the Resident Doctors
    Plse forgive Dr Sampa your Excellency he only a young man and a lot of family depends on him.The country also needs every doctor.

  3. When there is no leadership in any war. The Frontline always takes the hit first.
    Where is the President to announce stringent protective measures before we lose more of these poor frontline workers taking care of us???

  4. This is very concerning. Our doctors need to be protected. So does it mean the Astrazeneca vaccine that doctors were given is not working? Our doctors wealth fare needs to be addressed.I hear there are being told to isolate only for a few days is they feel sick. Government needs to say something. RIP Dr.Chilufya and Dr.Mulwanda

  5. It seems we are on our own in this battle. Kateka nowhere to be seen while we lose our frontline workers. Condolences to the family of the doctors & all those other lives we have lost to this treacherous disease

  7. Quest ba kateka is not your wlfe for you to want to see every day. Aren’t you a married man? Are you a gay? We don’t do that dirty here. Uko kwine ku south Africa not kuno

  8. It’s very sad that even Law Enforcement Agencies haven’t taken the 3rd Wave seriously. We are vulnerable. Out of a population of 18M less than 200,000 have been vaccinated, this is as good as not having anyone vaccinated. The indications are that the next consignment of vaccines is expected tentatively in August 2021. Even if we lockdown the infection rates will still remain high in the interim because we’ve dropped guard. MoH needs to cast the net wide. People are now treating themselves in their homes because MoH isn’t an top of things. Don’t stop people from taking other remedies because they’re desperate. This isn’t a fight for govt alone. If we don’t handle this outbreak properly we’re headed for disaster

