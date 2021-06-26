9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 26, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Demise of late Chief Justice Mambilima, unbearable – Acting Chief Justice

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News Demise of late Chief Justice Mambilima, unbearable – Acting Chief Justice
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda says there is no experience that can be more painful and traumatising than the shocking death of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima.

During her Valedictory Session at the Supreme Court in Lusaka today, Justice Justice Musonda said the shocking and unexpected death of the Chief Justice, the legal icon and luminary is depressing as she was a mentor, rock and exceptional leader.

He noted that Sunday 20th June in Cairo in Egypt, unleashed an unprecedented, an extreme pain, grief, anguish, sadness and dispel of an imaginable proportions which consumed every member of the judicial institution.

“Since that dark day a thick cloud has been hovering over our institution and over this nation. The cruel hand of death has not only robbed our judiciary and our country of a foremost luminary but a visionary and social justice icon of global stature,” he indicated.

Justice Musonda also stated that the late Justice Mambilima was passionate about reducing delays in the justice system and decongesting the court system.

He said Justice Mambilima was a wonderful human being and great source of information adding that she was a person who never raised a voice to anyone, was slow to anger and no one can claim to have seen her upset or annoyed.

The Acting Chief Justice said the totally unexpected demise of Chief Justice Mambilima sent shock waves all across Zambia, the SADC region, the African Continent, the Commonwealth and beyond.

“We have received messages of condolences from all across the globe, from the Commonwealth Secretary General, from the Chief Justice of Rwanda, Chief Justice of the Republic of Tanzania, the Judicial Service Commission of Namibia, and Judicial Service Commission of Zimbabwe, the Chief Justice of Malawi, SADC Chief Justices Forum and all across the world. They are all unanimously expressing the shock and grief of the abrupt death of our legal leader, the Chief Justice Mambilima,” Justice Musonda highlighted.

He further stated that the loss of Justice Mambilima, a leader, an inspiration, the supreme motivator, the universal role model arising from before the Judiciary could recover from the loss of the two judges, Supreme Court Judge Elizabeth Muyovwe and Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe, in the recent past, is simply unbearable.

And Attorney General Likando Kalaluka said President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the passing of the Chief Justice.

Attorney Kalaluka stated that the Head of State considered the leadership of the late Justice Mambilima to be an epitome of wisdom and justice.

“He asked me to urge the bereaved family, the judiciary and the legal profession to find solace in the Lord God Almighty,” said the Attorney General.

Speaking on his behalf, the Attorney General stated that Zambia today mourns a good judge, good justice, distinguished judge by the court.

Mr. Kalaluka said the Chief Justice was a hands-on Judge, warm, calm and collected with a mother’s love, level of fairness and courtesy.

“In times like this, we have to turn to God. Love one another and live life in a Christ like manner,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Abyudi Shonga noted that the legal profession has been rattled in an imaginary fashion.

Mr. Shonga added that the passing of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has left the legal fraternity in desolate.

He stated the Chief Justice was a soft spoken, gentle and always calm, focused and intelligent judge who inspired countless legal counsels.

“CJ did not only live, she lived with a passion that even death is not able to distinguish. We need to celebrate the inspirational life she showed us despite the situation,” Mr. Shonga said.

And Phillip Chisenga who represented the family said the late Justice Mambilima will greatly be missed for so many things that she was to the family, judicial system, public service and the country at large.

“Justice Mambilima had a remarkable radar of a sharp mind, a down to earth person, adorable and focused. Her death has sent shock waves,” he noted.

The Late Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima was admitted to the bar in December 1977 and was appointed as the first Zambian female Chief Justice on February 25th, 2015.

The Chief Justice was scheduled to retire on 31st, March, 2022.

Previous articleLCC shuts down 18 bars contravening Covid – 19 regulations

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Demise of late Chief Justice Mambilima, unbearable – Acting Chief Justice

Acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda says there is no experience that can be more painful and traumatising than the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

LCC shuts down 18 bars contravening Covid – 19 regulations

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Lusaka City Council has closed down 18 bars and nightclubs that were found abrogating government’s directive to adhere to Covid-19 health guidelines. During a...
Read more

UK marine trained community game scouts graduate

General News Photo Editor - 4
Government has urged the 48 community scout graduates United Kingdom Marine trained Combined Anti-Poaching Taskforce to work diligently in combating illegal wildlife exploitation...
Read more

KK’s body arrives in Kabwe

General News Chief Editor - 3
The body of late former republican president Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Kabwe, Central Province. The body landed at Kabwe Secondary School grounds aboard...
Read more

Re-open Kalengwa mine – aspiring MP

General News Chief Editor - 5
Patriotic Front Aspiring Member of Parliament for Mufumbwe Constituency, Davies Mbalau has appealed to the government and court of law to quicken the process...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.