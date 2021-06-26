Acting Chief Justice Michael Musonda says there is no experience that can be more painful and traumatising than the shocking death of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima.

During her Valedictory Session at the Supreme Court in Lusaka today, Justice Justice Musonda said the shocking and unexpected death of the Chief Justice, the legal icon and luminary is depressing as she was a mentor, rock and exceptional leader.

He noted that Sunday 20th June in Cairo in Egypt, unleashed an unprecedented, an extreme pain, grief, anguish, sadness and dispel of an imaginable proportions which consumed every member of the judicial institution.

“Since that dark day a thick cloud has been hovering over our institution and over this nation. The cruel hand of death has not only robbed our judiciary and our country of a foremost luminary but a visionary and social justice icon of global stature,” he indicated.

Justice Musonda also stated that the late Justice Mambilima was passionate about reducing delays in the justice system and decongesting the court system.

He said Justice Mambilima was a wonderful human being and great source of information adding that she was a person who never raised a voice to anyone, was slow to anger and no one can claim to have seen her upset or annoyed.

The Acting Chief Justice said the totally unexpected demise of Chief Justice Mambilima sent shock waves all across Zambia, the SADC region, the African Continent, the Commonwealth and beyond.

“We have received messages of condolences from all across the globe, from the Commonwealth Secretary General, from the Chief Justice of Rwanda, Chief Justice of the Republic of Tanzania, the Judicial Service Commission of Namibia, and Judicial Service Commission of Zimbabwe, the Chief Justice of Malawi, SADC Chief Justices Forum and all across the world. They are all unanimously expressing the shock and grief of the abrupt death of our legal leader, the Chief Justice Mambilima,” Justice Musonda highlighted.

He further stated that the loss of Justice Mambilima, a leader, an inspiration, the supreme motivator, the universal role model arising from before the Judiciary could recover from the loss of the two judges, Supreme Court Judge Elizabeth Muyovwe and Constitutional Court Judge Enock Mulembe, in the recent past, is simply unbearable.

And Attorney General Likando Kalaluka said President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the passing of the Chief Justice.

Attorney Kalaluka stated that the Head of State considered the leadership of the late Justice Mambilima to be an epitome of wisdom and justice.

“He asked me to urge the bereaved family, the judiciary and the legal profession to find solace in the Lord God Almighty,” said the Attorney General.

Speaking on his behalf, the Attorney General stated that Zambia today mourns a good judge, good justice, distinguished judge by the court.

Mr. Kalaluka said the Chief Justice was a hands-on Judge, warm, calm and collected with a mother’s love, level of fairness and courtesy.

“In times like this, we have to turn to God. Love one another and live life in a Christ like manner,” he advised.

Meanwhile, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Abyudi Shonga noted that the legal profession has been rattled in an imaginary fashion.

Mr. Shonga added that the passing of Chief Justice Irene Mambilima has left the legal fraternity in desolate.

He stated the Chief Justice was a soft spoken, gentle and always calm, focused and intelligent judge who inspired countless legal counsels.

“CJ did not only live, she lived with a passion that even death is not able to distinguish. We need to celebrate the inspirational life she showed us despite the situation,” Mr. Shonga said.

And Phillip Chisenga who represented the family said the late Justice Mambilima will greatly be missed for so many things that she was to the family, judicial system, public service and the country at large.

“Justice Mambilima had a remarkable radar of a sharp mind, a down to earth person, adorable and focused. Her death has sent shock waves,” he noted.

The Late Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima was admitted to the bar in December 1977 and was appointed as the first Zambian female Chief Justice on February 25th, 2015.

The Chief Justice was scheduled to retire on 31st, March, 2022.