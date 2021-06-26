Ministry’s Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama has said that despite the bleak clinical picture being experienced in Zambia now, the rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients remains encouraging, with 2,554 patients discharged.

In a statement today on the COVD-19 update, Dr. Malama said that 169 are from the isolation facilities and 2,385 from home management.

“On a sad note, we recorded 52 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours,”. he said.

“We now have 22,099 active cases, of whom 20,829 are under community management and 1,270 are admitted to Covid-19 isolation facilities,”.

Dr. Malama clarified that among those currently under admission, 885 are on Oxygen therapy and 187 are in critical condition.

“We assure the nation that we remain confident that we will conquer COVID 19 as a country,”. he said.

“We are encouraged by the positive response in adhering to public health measures we have witnessed in the past few days,”.

He added that Lusaka, Copperbelt, Muchinga, and Northern provinces have commenced administering the second dose vaccines in the setup sites.

And Dr Malama has disclosed that the Ministry of Health has administered a 777-second dose of Astrazeneca Vaccinations since the resumption of the Programme this week bringing the cumulative vaccinations to date now to 135,263.

Dr. Malama added that the Ministry has also received the documentation for the 108,000 doses of AstraZeneca and processed the importation permit through the Zambia Medicines and Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA).

“There is unequivocal scientific evidence showing that if you receive the two doses less than six weeks apart, the efficacy is only around 54% as opposed to 82% if the interval is 12 weeks or more,” he said.

He further said that in the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 2,816 new confirmed Covid-19 cases out of 10,918 tests conducted indicating 26% positivity.