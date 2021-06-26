Vice President Inonge Wina says Zambians must emulate late former republican president Kenneth Kaunda’s character. Mrs Wina says there is no greater way of honoring Dr Kaunda than following his footsteps.

She said Dr Kaunda was a charismatic and noble leader who will be remembered beyond the country’s borders.

The Vice President who spoke in a speech read for her in Kabwe at the church service in honour of Zambia’s founding president by Cabinet Economic and Finance Development Mike Masiye said the fallen icon was passionate about local industries and education.

Mrs Wina cited the establishment of Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe, which was initially a college in 1967 under Dr Kaunda’s leadership.

The Vice President further referred to the setting up of China-Zambia Mulungushi Textiles as an example of how Dr Kaunda was passionate about industry.

Mrs Wina said due to the central nature of Central Province notable infrastructure development was embarked on by Dr Kaunda.

“Further, the construction of the Tuta-Mansa road, with the Tuta Bridge originating in Chitambo town, is an example of another development that greatly improved the transportation system in Zambia,” she said.

Speaking on the same occasion, Dr Kaunda’s first born son Panji Kaunda urged politicians to use the passing of his father as a moment to reflect on the need for upholding peace.

Col Kaunda urged political leaders to collectively denounce political violence.

He bemoaned the recent pockets of political violence.

“No one should die because of politics. Remember the motto of this great man, ‘one Zambia, one nation’,” he declared.

And in a sermon, United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Central Presbytery Bishop, Rev Laston Chisanga said Zambians should honour Dr Kaunda’s legacy by guarding the peace of the nation jealously.

Rev Chisanga said Dr Kaunda stood for peace, love and unity hence the need for Zambians to emulate him.

“In this year of elections I want to encourage every political player and all the loving Zambian people to remember the name of the founding father, what he stood for and put it in practice then we would have remembered him well,” he said.

The body of Dr Kaunda’s remains have since been flown back to Lusaka.

The countrywide tour of the remains of Dr Kaunda will continue on Monday with Ndola, Copperbelt’s provincial as the next destination.

Dr Kaunda will be buried at Embassy Park in Lusaka on 7th July, 2021.

Meanwhile, Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo the Second says she will remember the late president Kenneth Kaunda for unifying everyone in the country regardless of their tribe.

The traditional leader described the late President as a selfless statesman who taught everyone to work together and love each other regardless of their status in society.

She said it was saddened that the founding father of the nation died in an election year, a period when the country needed his guidance and counsel.

The Chieftainess implored every citizen in the country to uphold president Kaunda’s legacy by remaining united and rising above vices such as tribalism.

Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya said this when she visited the funeral house of the late president Kaunda today.

Speaking on behalf of late president Kaunda’s family, Tilyenji Kaunda thanked her royal highness for offering support to his family during this trying moment.