Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Permanent Secretary, Howard Sikwela, has died.

According to reports, Reverend Sikwela was unwell and admitted to Maina Soko Medical Centre where he has been receiving treatment.

Reverend Sikwela will be remembered for his tumultuous political journey that started when the Livingstone High Court nullified the election of a Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD)’s Lukulo Katombora following irregularities after both UPND and PF candidates petitioned the election results.

A by-election was set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for July 5 2012 and Reverend Howard Sikwela, running on the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket, emerged winner after beating his closest rival, PF’s candidate Josephs Akafumba.

Two years later Reverend Sikwela faced persecution from his own party when he was captured at the event to launch the link Zambia Project with PF leadership. The persecution within his own party forced him to resign and force another by-election in January 2013.

At the time of his resignation from UPND, Reverend Sikwela attributed his resignation to the UPND’s hostility towards the government, tribalism within the party and failure by the UPND to adequately support him when his election was petitioned by the Patriotic Front

“It is with a heavy heart that today I have to announce my resignation as Livingstone Central Member of Parliament and I further announce my resignation from the United Party for National Development (UPND),” he said.

“I must confess that I failed to practice the culture of being hostile to government and hence my pronouncement in September last year, to work with government for the development of Livingstone but this provoked a lot of insults and animosity from UPND members,” he said.

“I have refused to be an MP who is like clouds without rain and strongly believe an MP should think, talk and dream development,” he said.

Reverend Sikwela said he could not be a party to this attitude as an MP needed resources from the government of the day and as such needed to work closely with them.

He also advised the UPND to desist from the ‘bantustan syndrome’ and dependence on its strongholds and instead concentrate on rebranding and repositioning itself if it expected to have national representation.

Reverend Sikwela said this could be achieved if advisers surrounding UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema built him up by being sincere with him.

After resigning from politics Reverend Sikwela went on to serve in the PF Government as permanent secretary in various ministries, a post he held till his death.