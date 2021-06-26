Nkana will know their FAZ Super League fate this Sunday when they visit relegated Napsa Stars on the final day of the 2020/2021 season at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The record Zambia league champions are fighting for their FAZ Super League survival just a season after lifting an unprecedented thirteenth league crown.

Nkana are also hoping to avoid completing the roll of departures to join Kitwe United, Lumwana Radiants and their hosts this weekend Napsa down in FAZ Division One next season.

All Nkana must do is win and hope that fourth positioned Kabwe Warriors do them a great favour and beat visiting Indeni in Kabwe on the same date.

Nkana occupy the remaining demotion spot at number 15 on 41 points, tied with 14th placed Indeni.

But Nkana are looking confident for a win at Napsa after beating their hosts 4-1 at home in Kitwe six games ago in a delayed Week 17 fixture on May 19.

Since that victory, Nkana have lost once with four wins and a draw.

Napsa on the other hand are batting to stop a seven-match losing run after ending their eleven-year top-flight stay.

Meanwhile, Indeni face Warriors who are making a final push to cement their CAF Confederation Cup qualification spot with a victory on Sunday.

Third placed Red Arrows have 50 points and Warriors have 48 points are in a five-way race for third and fourth place finish.

Victories for both sides will end Green Eagles, Prison Leopards, Lusaka Dynamos and Nkwazi’s interest who are all tied on 47 points.

Arrows have a tough derby game away to second placed Zanaco who have sealed their CAF Champions League spot.

But a draw for Arrows would be enough to qualify for continental football for the first time since 2012.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 34

27/06/2021

Buildcon-Zesco United

Forest Rangers-Nkwazi

Napsa Stars-Nkana

Lumwana Radiants-Green Eagles

Young Green Eagles-Lusaka Dynamos

Kitwe United-Power Dynamos

Green Buffaloes-Prison Leopards

Kabwe Warriors-Indeni

Zanaco-Red Arrows