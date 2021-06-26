9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 26, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Judgement Day Awaits Nkana on Sunday

By sports
46 views
0
Sports Judgement Day Awaits Nkana on Sunday
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana will know their FAZ Super League fate this Sunday when they visit relegated Napsa Stars on the final day of the 2020/2021 season at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

The record Zambia league champions are fighting for their FAZ Super League survival just a season after lifting an unprecedented thirteenth league crown.

Nkana are also hoping to avoid completing the roll of departures to join Kitwe United, Lumwana Radiants and their hosts this weekend Napsa down in FAZ Division One next season.

All Nkana must do is win and hope that fourth positioned Kabwe Warriors do them a great favour and beat visiting Indeni in Kabwe on the same date.

Nkana occupy the remaining demotion spot at number 15 on 41 points, tied with 14th placed Indeni.

But Nkana are looking confident for a win at Napsa after beating their hosts 4-1 at home in Kitwe six games ago in a delayed Week 17 fixture on May 19.

Since that victory, Nkana have lost once with four wins and a draw.

Napsa on the other hand are batting to stop a seven-match losing run after ending their eleven-year top-flight stay.

Meanwhile, Indeni face Warriors who are making a final push to cement their CAF Confederation Cup qualification spot with a victory on Sunday.

Third placed Red Arrows have 50 points and Warriors have 48 points are in a five-way race for third and fourth place finish.

Victories for both sides will end Green Eagles, Prison Leopards, Lusaka Dynamos and Nkwazi’s interest who are all tied on 47 points.

Arrows have a tough derby game away to second placed Zanaco who have sealed their CAF Champions League spot.

But a draw for Arrows would be enough to qualify for continental football for the first time since 2012.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 34
27/06/2021
Buildcon-Zesco United
Forest Rangers-Nkwazi
Napsa Stars-Nkana
Lumwana Radiants-Green Eagles
Young Green Eagles-Lusaka Dynamos
Kitwe United-Power Dynamos
Green Buffaloes-Prison Leopards
Kabwe Warriors-Indeni
Zanaco-Red Arrows

Previous articleUK marine trained community game scouts graduate

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Judgement Day Awaits Nkana on Sunday

Nkana will know their FAZ Super League fate this Sunday when they visit relegated Napsa Stars on the final...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mweene Game For 2021 COSAFA Cup

Sports sports - 3
2012 AFCON winning goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene says he will give 100 percent to help Zambia during next month’s defence of the COSAFA Cup. Mweene has...
Read more

Mweene Gets COSAFA Cup Call-Up, Mukeya Set For Senior Debut

Sports sports - 0
Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has been recalled for Zambia's 2021 COSAFA Cup defence next month in South Africa. The peerless goalkeeper is amongst seven...
Read more

Mbesuma Tells Chipolopolo to Show Fire in Qatar Qualifiers

Sports sports - 2
Zambia legendary striker Collins Mbesuma says Chipolopolo players must up their game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign starting in September. Mbesuma,...
Read more

Zambia Olympics Mourn Golf GS Munsaka

Sports sports - 1
The sports fraternity in the country is mourning Zambia Golf Union (ZGU)-General Secretary Kelly Munsaka who has died. Munsaka died on Tuesday at Kitwe Teaching...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.