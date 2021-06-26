The body of late former republican president Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Kabwe, Central Province.

The body landed at Kabwe Secondary School grounds aboard a ZAF helicopter at 09:40 hours.

Dr Kaunda’s remains are being accompanied by some family members and Cabinet Economic and Finance Development Mike Masiye.

Scores of Kabwe residents were at hand to catch a glimpse of the Zambian flag clad casket as it was being driven enroute to Godfrey Ucar Chitalu stadium for the church service to be presided over by UCZ.

A sombre mood characterized the atmosphere as hundreds of people stood on the side of the road just to witness the coffin.

The remains have since arrived at the stadium in readiness for the service.

The body has so far been to Choma, Mongu and Solwezi in the continued tours of the provincial capitals ahead of burial which falls on 7th July, 2021.

The body will continue the countrywide tours on Monday 28, July 2021 with the next stop being Copperbelt’s provincial capital Ndola.