Saturday, June 26, 2021
General News
KK’s body arrives in Kabwe

By Chief Editor
KK's body arrives in Kabwe
The body of late former republican president Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Kabwe, Central Province.

The body landed at Kabwe Secondary School grounds aboard a ZAF helicopter at 09:40 hours.

Dr Kaunda’s remains are being accompanied by some family members and Cabinet Economic and Finance Development Mike Masiye.

Scores of Kabwe residents were at hand to catch a glimpse of the Zambian flag clad casket as it was being driven enroute to Godfrey Ucar Chitalu stadium for the church service to be presided over by UCZ.

A sombre mood characterized the atmosphere as hundreds of people stood on the side of the road just to witness the coffin.

The remains have since arrived at the stadium in readiness for the service.

The body has so far been to Choma, Mongu and Solwezi in the continued tours of the provincial capitals ahead of burial which falls on 7th July, 2021.

The body will continue the countrywide tours on Monday 28, July 2021 with the next stop being Copperbelt’s provincial capital Ndola.

From (left) is Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga, deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Finance Mike Masiye, Late President Dr Kenneth Kaunda 's son Panji Kaunda and Central Province Permanent Secretary Benard Chomba arriving in Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in kabwe for the church service in honour of late first President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda in Kabwe. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ ZANIS
Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Finance Mike Masiye (left), first President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda's Son Panji Kaunda (middle) and Central Province Permanent Secretary Benard Chomba during funeral procession of Late Dr Kenneth Kaunda in Kabwe. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ ZANIS
Central Province Permanent Secretary Benard Chomba with first President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda' s son Panji Kaunda during the funeral procession in Kabwe. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ ZANIS
Army officers escorting the body of late first President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda when it arrived at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in kabwe. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA/ ZANIS
Pall-bearers carry the remains of late first President of Zambia Dr Kenneth Kaunda on arrival at Godfrey Chitalu Stadium in kabwe. Picture by SUNDAY BWALYA /ZANIS
