9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 26, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

LCC shuts down 18 bars contravening Covid – 19 regulations

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Headlines LCC shuts down 18 bars contravening Covid – 19 regulations
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Lusaka City Council has closed down 18 bars and nightclubs that were found abrogating government’s directive to adhere to Covid-19 health guidelines.

During a night compliance check of bars and night clubs, Ministry of Local government Permanent Secretary Matthews Ngulube who was leading the tour expressed concern at the low levels of compliance to the Covid-19 pandemic measures that have been set by the government.

Mr Ngulube added that reputable bars and nightclubs have decided to go against the government’s directive to operate with strict adherence to Covid-19 measures.

“I am very disappointed that big businesses can go against the government’s guidelines with impunity while others are even expressing ignorance on the operating hours,” he said

The Permanent Secretary alluded that despite the business owners knowing the guidelines that have been set, they have bluntly decided to ignore the government’s directive in the pretext of not knowing the new operating hours.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa said the state of affairs regarding the operation of bars and night clubs despite the Covid-19 pandemic is worrisome especially now that the country has been hit badly by the third wave of Covid-19.

“The local authority is not segregative in its operations, and everyone needs to comply with the Covid-19 measures,” he said

Mr Mwansa added that the Council will continue conducting random compliance checks on a daily basis in a bid to engage business entities to comply with governments health guidelines set to combat the quick spread of Covid-19.

Mr Mwansa thanked the media for their input in the fight against Covid-19 and has urged them to continue sensitizing members of the public on the correct measures that must be followed.

Previous articleDeath of Chief Justice Mambilima painful – President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

LCC shuts down 18 bars contravening Covid – 19 regulations

The Lusaka City Council has closed down 18 bars and nightclubs that were found abrogating government’s directive to adhere...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UK marine trained community game scouts graduate

General News Photo Editor - 4
Government has urged the 48 community scout graduates United Kingdom Marine trained Combined Anti-Poaching Taskforce to work diligently in combating illegal wildlife exploitation...
Read more

KK’s body arrives in Kabwe

General News Chief Editor - 3
The body of late former republican president Kenneth Kaunda has arrived in Kabwe, Central Province. The body landed at Kabwe Secondary School grounds aboard...
Read more

Re-open Kalengwa mine – aspiring MP

General News Chief Editor - 5
Patriotic Front Aspiring Member of Parliament for Mufumbwe Constituency, Davies Mbalau has appealed to the government and court of law to quicken the process...
Read more

CEC donates hospital beds, mattress towards Covid -19

General News Chief Editor - 5
Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) has donated hospital beds and Mattresses worth K233 thousand Kwacha Kitwe Teaching Hospital to cater for the increasing need for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.