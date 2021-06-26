The Lusaka City Council has closed down 18 bars and nightclubs that were found abrogating government’s directive to adhere to Covid-19 health guidelines.

During a night compliance check of bars and night clubs, Ministry of Local government Permanent Secretary Matthews Ngulube who was leading the tour expressed concern at the low levels of compliance to the Covid-19 pandemic measures that have been set by the government.

Mr Ngulube added that reputable bars and nightclubs have decided to go against the government’s directive to operate with strict adherence to Covid-19 measures.

“I am very disappointed that big businesses can go against the government’s guidelines with impunity while others are even expressing ignorance on the operating hours,” he said

The Permanent Secretary alluded that despite the business owners knowing the guidelines that have been set, they have bluntly decided to ignore the government’s directive in the pretext of not knowing the new operating hours.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa said the state of affairs regarding the operation of bars and night clubs despite the Covid-19 pandemic is worrisome especially now that the country has been hit badly by the third wave of Covid-19.

“The local authority is not segregative in its operations, and everyone needs to comply with the Covid-19 measures,” he said

Mr Mwansa added that the Council will continue conducting random compliance checks on a daily basis in a bid to engage business entities to comply with governments health guidelines set to combat the quick spread of Covid-19.

Mr Mwansa thanked the media for their input in the fight against Covid-19 and has urged them to continue sensitizing members of the public on the correct measures that must be followed.