Zanaco striker Moses Phiri and Friday Samu of Green Buffaloes will go into the final day of the season as main contenders of the Super Division golden boot.

Phiri is the leading scorer on 17 goals followed by Samu on 15 goals and Prison Leopards player David Obashi comes in third place on 13 goals.

Last season’s winner, James Chamanga of Red Arrows is in distant sixth on 11 goals.

Phiri will look to finish as top scorer when Zanaco faces Red Arrows on Sunday as Samu’s Buffaloes will take on Prison.

Ndola based football writer Isaac Kasangula has tipped Phiri to win the golden boot.

“I think Moses Phiri will win the golden boot because he plays for a team which has quality and attack minded players. The biggest weapon Moses has is the individual brilliance and he is also ruthless in the box,” Kasangula said.

“I think for Friday Samu, Buffaloes play collectively as a team and he has also accounted for himself very well but his conversation rate is not very impressive,” he said.

Chamanga scored 16 times to win the gold boot last season.