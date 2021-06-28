FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala has been suspended just 24 hours after an uproar over Nkana’s successful appeal in their case against Young Green Eagles.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said on Monday that the secretariat had acted ultra-vies in particularly three contentious cases over the last fortnight.

Last week Kashala announced the provisional suspension of Kashikishi Warriors after their supporters assaulted a referee while Indeni coach Mwenya Chipepo was sanctioned for alleging referees were corrupt.

The FAZ secretariat also gave Young Green Eagles a waiver to field goalkeeper Phiri Phiri against Nkana who was serving a red card suspension.

The climax came with Sundays eleventh hour announcements in the midst of the crucial 2020/2021 FAZ Super League deciders that Nkana had a valid case against Young Eagles and thy were awarded three points over the matter after losing that match 3-2 on June 12 away in Kafue.

“The FAZ Executive Committee wishes to set the record straight concerning some decisions made public in the aftermath of the league closure on Sunday,” Kamanga said in a statement.

“Following a FAZ circular detailing decisions issued by the secretariat over Nkana’s complaint on Young Green Eagles’ alleged use of an ineligible player, the suspension of Indeni Football Club coach Mwenya Chipepo and suspension of Kashikishi Warriors for physically abusing match officials, the executive committee through the emergency committee convened a meeting on 23rd June 2021 to address these matters.

“During the emergency meeting, the FAZ secretariat represented by the General Secretary was requested to provide the committee with an explanation on the three matters and the status.

“After lengthy deliberation, the executive committee resolved that the matters that the secretariat had provisionally ruled on be referred to the relevant judicial bodies as the secretariat had no authority to deal with matters of such nature, let alone rule on them.”

Kamanga disclosed the secretariat did not later advise the concerned parties about the FAZ executive committees’ directives over the handling of their respective cases.

“It was even more regrettable that despite the committees having deliberated and communicated their decisions to the secretariat, the timing of the release of the statement was done at the time matches were in play,” Kamanga said.

“I also wish to state that all parties have the right to appeal the decisions within 14 days as provided for in the FAZ Statutes.

“In light of the foregoing, the General Secretary has with immediate effect proceeded on Administrative Leave.”