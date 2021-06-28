9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 28, 2021
Lawyers demand for cancellation of Monze Central Parliamentary Election

By Chief Editor
Lawyers for Governance Expert Isaac Mwanza have demanded an explanation from the Electoral Commission of Zambia to explain why the elections in Monze Constituency have not be cancelled.

Mr. Mwanza has stated through his lawyers Dzekedzeke and Company, that an Independent Candidate in Monze Central, Maambo Musute withdrew his candidature and made the announcement in writing on June 14th 2021.

Mr. Isaac Mwanza has stated that in accordance with Article 52(6), the ECZ have not canceled such an election as they did to those in Lusaka Central, Mpulungu and Mandevu Constituencies.

He has given the ECZ upto Tuesday, June 29th,2021 to act or face legal action.

According to the Constitution, when a candidate resigns his or her position after closing of nomination and before elections, the Electoral Commission of Zambia must cancel the election and call for fresh nominations. The follow-up election is to be held within 30 days from the filing of fresh nominations.

Previous articleUPND is more than ready to form government, rise up and protect the vote-Nalumango

