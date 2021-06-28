9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 28, 2021
General News
New Heritage Party President Suspends Campaigns as President Recovers from COVID-19

By Chief Editor
New Heritage Party president CHISHALA KATEKA has suspended her campaigns in order to recuperate fully from a Covid infection.

New Heritage Party Running Mate SAMUEL KASANKHA says Ms. KATEKA has been in self-quarantine for about a week now.

Mr. KASANKHA says the party has also restricted its campaigns to minimal door to door affairs in selected places both in response to calls by the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- and as the country mourns the first president KENNETH KAUNDA.

He says the party is cognizant of the surge in Covid 19 cases and has requested its foot soldiers to adhere to all cautions by the Ministry of Health.

Mr. KASANKHA notes that People’s lives are more important than winning elections.

He says the New Heritage Party’s key message has remained that Zambia is rich in natural and other resources and that these must be used to develop the country.

Mr. KASANKHA says Zambians must therefore win in these elections, not individuals or political parties.

This is contained in a message released to Znbc news in Lusaka today.

Previous articleFAZ General Secretary Suspended

