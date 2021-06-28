9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 28, 2021
General News
Report Politicians misleading people on Covid-19

By Chief Editor
Luapula Province Local Government Officer Francis Katanga has urged Chembe district Covid-19 task force to report politicians to relevant authorities that are misleading people with Covid-19 information.

Addressing Chembe District Covid-19 Task Force in Chembe district yesterday, Mr. Katanga noted that politicians should advocate for adherence of Covid-19 health guidelines and not mislead the public.

Mr. Katanga has observed that there have been reports that some politicians are discouraging people not to adhere to Covid-19 health guidelines.

He says certain politicians are lying to people that Covid-19 is not real but a myth.

Mr. Katanga has stated that such politicians who are misleading the general public if found wanting should be held accountable.

“I am urging you to be alert of politicians discouraging people not to follow Covid-19 guidelines. Such kind of people giving force information should not be entertained but rather report them to relevant authorities,” he said.

Mr. Katanga has further advised the Chembe district Covid-19 task force to always sensitise people especially in border areas as the district shares a border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Meanwhile, Mansa District Health Director Marlon Chunda who is representing Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota in the Luapula Province Covid-19 task force says a multi-sectoral approach should be used to combat Covid-19.

He says fighting Covid-19 is not only for health personnel but to every individual and also the district task force.

“It is the fight for everyone. Ensure people in market and border areas are adhering to all Covid-19 health guidelines. This way we will defeat Covid,” he said.

Dr. Chunda has noted that the district has continued to record positive Covid-19 cases which calls for serious work from the task force.

He has stated that the district task force should work together with traditional leaders in sensitising the masses on Covid-19 and the importance of taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

