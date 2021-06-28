By Prince B.M. Kaping’a Political/Social Analyst

When Zambian citizens finally got fed up of UNIP rule; some intellectuals, labour leaders, the clergy, business executives, former government leaders and military generals, farmers, lawyers and students’ unions decided to cast aside their ideological differences and take on the hitherto dreaded post-independence liberation movement.

Under the auspices of Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) they would whip the masses into a frenzy with their colorful oratory proficiencies as they catalogued a litany of deficiencies of the UNIP regime. And when time to vote came, it would be a landslide victory for MMD which would effectively send the party that had broken loose the chains of captivity into near oblivion!

Of course making promises is one thing, and yet fulfilling them is another. Aghast at the opulence and lavish style of living by a clique of few individuals while the majority of people were wallowing in absolute poverty, citizens resolved enough is enough! After 21 years in power, the masses would flush MMD the red card! Former President Rupiah Banda would bid farewell at a somber ceremony, tears welling up in his eyes, as his predecessor eagerly waited in the wings to take up the throne…….and the rest as they say is history.

In a clear case of history repeating itself however; Michael Sata would die in office after three years at helm, paving way for Edgar Lungu to take over from him after fending off stiff competition from Hakainde Hichilema of UPND, although the latter would insist he was robbed of victory to this day.

Fast forward to 2021, it’s that time again when citizens have to decide who should steer the ship for the next 5 years. There’s no need to pretend, the stakes are high for PF as the atmosphere favours main opposition UPND – shrinking democratic space, soaring rate of unemployment, high cost of living, and unfair dismissal or transfer of those perceived to be sympathizers of the opposition UPND.

What has happened for all these individuals to have a sudden change of heart? You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to read through their schemes. These are nothing but a bunch of desperate individuals clutching at the straws for survival! Whereas one of them suffered the misfortune of delivering a still-born political party, the other had numerous court cases pending against him threatening to send him to prison! Lest our memory fails us, we ought to be mindful that another one of these once had a thriving sausage business that unfortunately crumbled due to poor management, while the other one had numerous trucks marooned in South Africa because he couldn’t secure government contracts.

Should the nation allow these individuals to get away with this hocus pocus…….to hoodwink the public that they mean well when they’re actually in it for personal gain? Just as the nation had stood up and unanimously resolved to say ‘ZWA’ to UNIP; it would be imperative for the UPND Alliance to summon the help of retired eminent individuals to save the nation from total collapse before it’s too late!

Wherever the following statesmen may be enjoying their retirement, they’ve to be found and roped into the alliance pronto:

Former Vice President Guy Scot, Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu, Brigadier Gen Godfrey Miyanda, Bishop John Mambo, Simon Zukas, Gen Malimba Masheke, Newstead Zimba, Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika, Dr. Ludwig Sondashi, Rodger Chongwe, Vernon Johnson Mwaanga, Leslie Mbula, Linda Kasonde, John Sangwa, Rev. Stan Kristafor, Brebner Changala, Panji Kaunda, Jonas Shakafuswa, Dr. Machungwa, Chembe Nyalugwe, George Mpombo, Enock Kavindele, and Sishuwa Sishuwa! Imagine all these forces standing up and uniting for the good of our nation, not anyone including ECZ or the police can dare frustrate the efforts.

And once victory is secured, there would need to form a government of national unity which would immediately get to work and ‘sanitize’ our land of all evils – corruption and plunder of government resources, control of markets and bus stations by cadres, unfair distribution national resources and the unbearable cost of living.