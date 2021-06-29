A United Party for National Development (UPND) team in Chama district in Muchinga province, was at the weekend involved in a fatal road accident.

The team, which was on a campaign trail, had three of its members dead and two others seriously injured.

Muchinga Province Police Divisional Commissioner Lizzie Machina confirmed the accident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali yesterday and said two victims died on the spot while one died on the way to the hospital.

Ms. Machina said UPND Chama North Constituency aspiring candidate Hellen Ngulube and Newton Nyirenda, the aspiring candidate for the position of Council Chairperson who were driving in the same convoy with other party members, escaped unhurt.

“Two people died on the spot one died on the way to the hospital and two others have been seriously injured and rushed to Isoka district hospital for medical treatment,” she explained.

She said the accident occurred on Sunday June 27, 2021 around 17:00 hours at Sese village on Chilumbi hills, which are about 45 km West of Mafinga district along the Muyombe-Isoka gravel road.

She said Robert Zulu aged 43, of Chama district was driving a Toyota Hilux registration number ARB 6644 from Chama to Mulilo village with five passengers on board going for campaigns.

Ms. Machina said the accident happened when the vehicle was descending the Chilumbi hills at a fast speed, causing the driver to lose control and in the process overturned on the left side of the road.

She added that due to the impact, three passengers sustained fatal body injuries and two died on the spot while one died on the way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Agnes Manda aged 37, Sarah Ngulube aged 24 and Moses Lungu aged 25, all of Chama district.

Those who escaped with serious body injuries have been identified as Florence Nguni aged 36 and Alick Kabandama aged 25.

Ms. Machina said the driver, Robert Zulu, sustained a backache and general body pains.

“The motor vehicle incurred extensive damages. All the victims are admitted to Isoka district hospital for medical attention,” said Ms. Machina.