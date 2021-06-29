9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
3740 empowered in Mkushi

More than 3,000 vulnerable persons in Mkushi District have benefitted from Government facilitated Social Cash Transfer welfare support since the beginning of this year.

Mkushi District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Rachel Kolala says that 3,740 registered beneficiaries have benefitted from the bi-Monthly disbursements of this welfare program.

A total of K1,088,700 was disbursed towards paying out the beneficiaries for the first half of this year.

She said that the beneficiaries had been drawn from all the 70 Community Welfare Assistance Committees (CWACS) zones of this District.

In a related development, Mkushi District Welfare Assistance Committee (DWAC) Chairperson, Bishop Felix Bwalya had commended Government for being consistent in implementing the SCT program.

Bishop Bwalya pointed out that this type of welfare assistance is having positive impact in the efforts to cushion vulnerable households from poverty.

The clergyman said there was need to acknowledge that the impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic has negatively impacted on the social –economic wellbeing of all communities.

He added that under the prevailing COVID-19 situation, interventions such as the SCT are of great help in reducing poverty.

He said that it is gratifying that Government has been making frantic efforts to ease the impact of poverty by implementing other programs under the Social welfare department such as the Public Welfare Assistance Scheme(PWAS) education support.

