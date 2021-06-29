The government is disturbed with the spike in road traffic accidents involving public transport vehicles over the last twenty fours (24) hours.

In a statement issued to the media, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Permanent Secretary, Misheck Lungu lamented that It is regrettable that the country recorded four (04) separated road crashes involving public transport vehicles were nine people died and several others were left injured.

He said the government through the Ministry of Transport and Communications wishes to convey its condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a quick recovery.

“As Government, we are concerned with the manner in which public transport drivers are disregarding traffic rules and regulations with impunity, a situation which has resulted in loss of lives of people that could have contributed to the country’s national development,” Engineer Lungu complained.

Engineer Lungu has since reminded Public transport drivers of their obligation to safeguard the lives of the travelling public by not overspending, considering the high level of responsibility they assume as they carry masses on board.

‘While the country is faced with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the operations of many institutions, a situation that has reduced the physical presence of both the Zambia Police and the Road Transport and Safety Agency ( RTSA) to conduct scaled up traffic law enforcement operations on public road, we wish to caution public transport drivers and operators to comply with traffic regulations in a bid to avoid people negligently dying from road accidents which could be avoided,’ he added.

The permanent Secretary has since directed the Road Traffic and Safety Agency (RTSA) to put up modalities to monitor the conduct of public transport drivers on the road amid the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent further loss of lives on the Zambian roads.

He has directed RTSA to invoke the provisions of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002 to reprimand public transport drivers who have become a danger to the safety of other road users on public roads.