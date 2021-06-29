9.5 C
Late KK was selfless – Kasama Traders

Late KK was selfless – Kasama Traders
Traders at New Town market in Kasama district have described Dr. Kenneth Kaunda as a selfless leader who contributed immensely to the development of the country.

The traders through their representative, Catherine Sichone say late Dr. Kenneth contributed positively to the growth of all sectors in the country including markets.

” We thank Dr. Kaunda for fighting for our independence despite facing challenges he did not give up on his people” they noted.

They added that growing up under the UNIP government was a privilege which people will live to remember and appreciate.

And on a personal level, Ms. Sichone explained that Dr. Kaunda supported traders stating that he commended them for the role they played in the growth of the nation.

” Our late president interacted with marketeers in all parts of the country and encouraged them to continue working hard, this motivated a lot of us” she noted.

And another trader Peter Simfukwe has commended Dr. Kaunda for the achievements he scored during his time as President.

“Dr. Kaunda helped to make this country a better place, education system was very good due to the policies that were put in place “ Mr Simfukwe stated .

The Trader has further called on Zambians to resolve their differences and live in peace, unity and harmony in honour of Dr. Kaunda.

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda who was Zambia’s first republican president from 1964-1991 died on 17th June 2021 at the age of 97.

Previous articleChief Liteta nods ZAMPHIA

