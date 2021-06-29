Former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Government, Michael Mabenga has been interred at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

Mr Mabenga’s burial was conducted by the military and attended by senior government officials, former Cabinet Ministers, and officials from the Zambia Open University where he was acting Dean School of Education.

ZANIS reports that Officiating at the burial, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa said Dr. Mabenga’s rare sense of passion, dedication, hard work, and commitment earned him an illustrious career in the public service.

“Hon Mabenga was among the few privileged citizens to have been given the opportunity to serve 3 heads of state at the high levels of Cabinet Minister, Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament. One can only attribute this to his selfless leadership and hard work” the Deputy Secretary to Cabinet said.

Mr. Kangwa appealed to the family to embrace prayer and mourn the late Minister with love and dignity.

“As we escort Honourable Mabenga to his final resting place, let us take a moment to reflect on his selfless service to this great nation”. Mr Kangwa concluded.

Dr. Mabenga served in various portfolios in the MMD Government between 1996 and 2011, including that of Minister of Defence, Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Local Government and Housing among others.

He joined Zambia Open University as a lecturer after 20 years in the public service.

Zambia Open University founding Vice Chancellor, Dickson Mwansa described the late Dr Mabenga as a very committed scholar, who took every task he was given with humility and dedication.

“Since 2012 when we recruited him as a full-time academician, he proved that he was a hardworking scholar and went on to author 3 books and published several articles in local and international academic journals” Professor Mwansa said.

“Despite him having been a minister in government, Michael was very humble. It takes a longtime to groom a scholar of Michael’s caliber, his death is a big loss to academia” Professor Mwansa added.

Dr Mabenga is survived by wife Eileen Mabenga, 6 children and 15 grandchildren