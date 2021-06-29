9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mabenga put to rest

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
General News Mabenga put to rest
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Government, Michael Mabenga has been interred at Memorial Park in Lusaka.

Mr Mabenga’s burial was conducted by the military and attended by senior government officials, former Cabinet Ministers, and officials from the Zambia Open University where he was acting Dean School of Education.

ZANIS reports that Officiating at the burial, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa said Dr. Mabenga’s rare sense of passion, dedication, hard work, and commitment earned him an illustrious career in the public service.

“Hon Mabenga was among the few privileged citizens to have been given the opportunity to serve 3 heads of state at the high levels of Cabinet Minister, Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament. One can only attribute this to his selfless leadership and hard work” the Deputy Secretary to Cabinet said.

Mr. Kangwa appealed to the family to embrace prayer and mourn the late Minister with love and dignity.

“As we escort Honourable Mabenga to his final resting place, let us take a moment to reflect on his selfless service to this great nation”. Mr Kangwa concluded.

Dr. Mabenga served in various portfolios in the MMD Government between 1996 and 2011, including that of Minister of Defence, Minister of Tourism, and Minister of Local Government and Housing among others.

He joined Zambia Open University as a lecturer after 20 years in the public service.

Zambia Open University founding Vice Chancellor, Dickson Mwansa described the late Dr Mabenga as a very committed scholar, who took every task he was given with humility and dedication.

“Since 2012 when we recruited him as a full-time academician, he proved that he was a hardworking scholar and went on to author 3 books and published several articles in local and international academic journals” Professor Mwansa said.

“Despite him having been a minister in government, Michael was very humble. It takes a longtime to groom a scholar of Michael’s caliber, his death is a big loss to academia” Professor Mwansa added.

Dr Mabenga is survived by wife Eileen Mabenga, 6 children and 15 grandchildren

Previous articleClergy urge Zambian to mourn KK peacefully

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mabenga put to rest

Former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Government, Michael Mabenga has been interred at Memorial Park...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government is disturbed with the spike in road traffic accidents involving public transport vehicles

General News Chief Editor - 10
The government is disturbed with the spike in road traffic accidents involving public transport vehicles over the last twenty fours (24) hours. In a statement...
Read more

Ndola City Council shuts down 10 bars and two-night clubs for breaching of Covid-19 guidelines

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Ndola City Council has closed 10 bars and two-night clubs for operating in breach of Covid-19 guidelines. Ndola City Council Public Relations Officer FEBBY...
Read more

Lubinda Rubbishes Amnesty International Report, it reads like a page from a Failed African State

General News Chief Editor - 54
Former Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has brushed off a report from Amnesty International that alludes that Zambia has a questionable human rights record. Mr...
Read more

Government to Maintain Infrastructure left by First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda

General News Chief Editor - 7
Government says it will maintain infrastructure left by First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda. Ministry of Works and Supply Permanent Secretary Lenox Kalonde said this...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.