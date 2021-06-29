9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Ndola City Council shuts down 10 bars and two-night clubs for breaching of Covid-19 guidelines

By Chief Editor
The Ndola City Council has closed 10 bars and two-night clubs for operating in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

Ndola City Council Public Relations Officer FEBBY MWANDAMA says during the operation conducted on Saturday night, five people were apprehended when they wanted to stop Council officers from inspecting their premises.

Ms. MWANDAMA says the local authority is disappointed that some bar and club owners were operating their businesses disregarding Covid-19 guidelines.

She says the closed bars and night clubs were in Ndeke, Kabwata, Broadway and Town Center areas of Ndola.

And in Kitwe, the local authority has threatened to close 27 bars and night clubs which were found operating in breach of the Covid-19 guidelines announced by the government.

Kitwe City Council Public Relations Manager CHOLA MWAMBA says the clubs and night clubs were found to be overcrowded and not enforcing social distance, masking up and some had no hand washing facilities.

Ms MWAMBA says following a joint operation conducted by State Police, Council Police and Inspectors at bars and night clubs on Saturday and Sunday, the entertainment spots were found in breach of enhanced public health measures and will be charged or closed
soon.

She has revealed that all the offenders will have to show cause why they should not be prosecuted for breaching the law.

Among the 27 clubs and bars found wanting are KEG at Mukuba Mall, Club 99, The Basket, Club Ebony in Nkana East and Town Center, The Executive and Mount Zion Bottle Store in Bulangililo.

