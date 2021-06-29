Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 47 Covid-19 deaths among them involving a one year two-month-old baby and an 86 year old female.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services, Dr Kennedy Malama told the media that 55% of the deaths recorded are females while 45 are males.

Dr Malama stated that the number of deaths recored is the lowest in the past one week.

“Although our daily number of mortalities remains high, we saw the lowest number of deaths recorded in over a week, with 47 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours,” he said.

“The youngest patient we lost was a one year two-month old male, whereas the oldest patient lost was an 86-year-old female with a history of hypertension and a previous stroke,”.

And Dr Malama also announced that in the last 24 hours 2, 395 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.

He further said that the country has 21, 608 active cases, out of which 1, 342 are admitted in isolation facilities with 962 on oxygen therapy and 194 in critical condition.

Dr Malama stressed that Covid-19 new admissions on a daily basis are higher than the discharges, indicating that the positivity rate is still very high with alot of people requiring admission.

“We discharged 1,869 patients 172 from our isolation facilities and 1,697 from home management, We now have 21,608 active cases, with 20,266 under community management and 1,342 admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities.

He has however stated that The situation can change for the better in next three weeks with increased adherence to the set guidelines.

Meanwhile Dr Malama has disclosed that a total of 1, 445 second doses of Astrazeneca have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of astrazeneca vaccines administered for second dose to 4, 466.

He has since appealed to members of the piblic not to demonise health workers who are trying their best to attend to COVID patients in facilities during this period