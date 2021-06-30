Government has constructed four bridges on the Mpika- Nabwalya road in Mpika District, Muchinga Province.

Mpika District Commissioner (DC), Sampa Muswema said he is happy with works done so far and has urged Namukale Construction Company to complete the remaining two bridges within the stipulated time.

Mr Muswema said the company was engaged to undertake the project and has so far constructed four out of the six bridges.

“The four bridges that have been done so far include Lucenene, Besa, Kambala and Lukalashi, this means only two bridges are left to be constructed,” said Mr. Muswema.

Mr. Muswena said the company is currently engaged by government to work on a 44 kilometers stretch of Mpika-Nabwalya road including bridges and other crossing points.

And Namukale Construction Company Site Manager, Peter Kakomo says the company will speed up works and the bridges will be completed by the end of this year.

Mr. Kakomo said works on the bridges were supposed to be completed in July last year but were extended due to some additional works that needed to be done.

“I am optimistic that works will be completed by the end of this year, so far works are going well,” said Mr. Kakomo.

Meanwhile, Luchenene resident Priston Musuti has thanked government for the developmental projects being implemented in the area.

Mr. Musuti stated that residents used to have challenges accessing other areas due to bad roads and lack of bridges.