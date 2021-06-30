9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

4 bridges completed in Mpika

By Photo Editor
46 views
1
General News 4 bridges completed in Mpika
Photo Editorhttps://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has constructed four bridges on the Mpika- Nabwalya road in Mpika District, Muchinga Province.

Mpika District Commissioner (DC), Sampa Muswema said he is happy with works done so far and has urged Namukale Construction Company to complete the remaining two bridges within the stipulated time.

Mr Muswema said the company was engaged to undertake the project and has so far constructed four out of the six bridges.

“The four bridges that have been done so far include Lucenene, Besa, Kambala and Lukalashi, this means only two bridges are left to be constructed,” said Mr. Muswema.

Mr. Muswena said the company is currently engaged by government to work on a 44 kilometers stretch of Mpika-Nabwalya road including bridges and other crossing points.

And Namukale Construction Company Site Manager, Peter Kakomo says the company will speed up works and the bridges will be completed by the end of this year.

Mr. Kakomo said works on the bridges were supposed to be completed in July last year but were extended due to some additional works that needed to be done.

“I am optimistic that works will be completed by the end of this year, so far works are going well,” said Mr. Kakomo.

Meanwhile, Luchenene resident Priston Musuti has thanked government for the developmental projects being implemented in the area.

Mr. Musuti stated that residents used to have challenges accessing other areas due to bad roads and lack of bridges.

Previous articlePatson Daka Basks In Perfect Leicester City Move
Next articleInferno destroys house, property in Mpika

1 COMMENT

  1. WHEN THE NEW GOVERNMENT COMES IN THEY’LL MAKE SURE THESE PROMISES ARE CARRIED OUT ON TIME
    THE PF GOVERNMENT IS OVERLOADED WITH UNFOREFILLED PROMISES WHICH WILL COME TO A STOP NOW

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsPhoto Editor - 2

Inferno destroys house, property in Mpika

A family of TAZARA area in Mpika district has been left homeless after a fire burnt their five...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Inferno destroys house, property in Mpika

General News Photo Editor - 2
A family of TAZARA area in Mpika district has been left homeless after a fire burnt their five bedroomed house and destroyed all...
Read more

Kitwe clerics, journalists, business people mourn KK

General News Photo Editor - 2
Several groupings and individuals in Kitwe have expressed their reflections on the late first president of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda. Kitwe Pastors Fellowship chairman Rady Lewila...
Read more

Church key in enhancing social, economic development-PS

General News Photo Editor - 5
-Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Willies Mangimela has said government attaches great importance to working with the church in promoting peace and unity in the...
Read more

Late KK was selfless – Kasama Traders

General News Photo Editor - 8
Traders at New Town market in Kasama district have described Dr. Kenneth Kaunda as a selfless leader who contributed immensely to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.