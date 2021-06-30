9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

ECZ suspends Kambwili indefinitely from taking part in Campaigns

By Chief Editor
46 views
0
Feature Politics ECZ suspends Kambwili indefinitely from taking part in Campaigns
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended indefinitely Patriotic Front (PF) Member Chishimba Kambwili from participating in campaigns.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patric Nshindano says the Commission has noted with concern the breach of the electoral code of conduct by Mr. KAMBWILI’s use of hate speech and holding of campaign rallies despite the guidance provided.

Announcing the development during a virtual press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. NSHINDANO said the use of language which incites violence or hate speech will NOT be tolerated by the Commission as it is against the electoral code of conduct.

He further said holding of rallies undermines efforts being made by stakeholders to stem the spread of Covid 19 and that it puts the country at risk.

Mr. Nshindano said the Commission has several cases that it is reviewing and has appealed to all political parties to refrain from the use of hate speech.

He urged political parties to ensure they have a level playing field in which they conduct their activities and that it is not the wish of the Commission to operate on a sanction basis.

Mr. Nshindano said the Commission will continue to encourage all political parties to adhere to the electoral code of conduct as the country heads to the August polls.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili has described his suspension as unfair.

Mr. Kambwili said that the ECZ must have afforded him a hearing to exculpate himself before meeting out the suspension as that is what the rules of natural justice demand.

He told ZNBC News in Lusaka today that he will appeal to the ECZ administratively to reverse its decision.

The ECZ has suspended Mr. KAMBWILI for allegedly practicing hate speech.

Previous articleUCZ Boys Brigade honour KK

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

ECZ suspends Kambwili indefinitely from taking part in Campaigns

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended indefinitely Patriotic Front (PF) Member Chishimba Kambwili from participating in campaigns. ECZ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kanganja warns against political violence

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 33
Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has expressed his displeasure over the continued violent conduct by political cadres. Describing the violence...
Read more

3740 empowered in Mkushi

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 8
More than 3,000 vulnerable persons in Mkushi District have benefitted from Government facilitated Social Cash Transfer welfare support since the beginning of this year. Mkushi...
Read more

KK was exemplary-Wina

Feature Politics Photo Editor - 9
Vice President Inonge Wina has described the late first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda as a visionary oriented and exemplary leader. The Vice President...
Read more

3 UPND Members die in Road Traffic Accident in Chama on Campaign Trail

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 8
A United Party for National Development (UPND) team in Chama district in Muchinga province, was at the weekend involved in a fatal road...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.