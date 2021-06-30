The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended indefinitely Patriotic Front (PF) Member Chishimba Kambwili from participating in campaigns.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patric Nshindano says the Commission has noted with concern the breach of the electoral code of conduct by Mr. KAMBWILI’s use of hate speech and holding of campaign rallies despite the guidance provided.

Announcing the development during a virtual press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. NSHINDANO said the use of language which incites violence or hate speech will NOT be tolerated by the Commission as it is against the electoral code of conduct.

He further said holding of rallies undermines efforts being made by stakeholders to stem the spread of Covid 19 and that it puts the country at risk.

Mr. Nshindano said the Commission has several cases that it is reviewing and has appealed to all political parties to refrain from the use of hate speech.

He urged political parties to ensure they have a level playing field in which they conduct their activities and that it is not the wish of the Commission to operate on a sanction basis.

Mr. Nshindano said the Commission will continue to encourage all political parties to adhere to the electoral code of conduct as the country heads to the August polls.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kambwili has described his suspension as unfair.

Mr. Kambwili said that the ECZ must have afforded him a hearing to exculpate himself before meeting out the suspension as that is what the rules of natural justice demand.

He told ZNBC News in Lusaka today that he will appeal to the ECZ administratively to reverse its decision.

The ECZ has suspended Mr. KAMBWILI for allegedly practicing hate speech.