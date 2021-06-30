The Former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Government Marina Nsingo has been buried at the leopards’ hill memorial park cemetery in Lusaka.

Mrs Nsingo, who is also former High Commissioner to Botswana and Masiti Member of Parliament in Ndola, died on June 24th, 2021, at Maina Soko military hospital after a short illness.

ZANIS reports that Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Finance and Economics, Mike Masiye, who represented the government, said the country has once again been robbed of a diligent daughter of the soil, adding that her death is tragic to both the nation and the family.

He said the former Minister had dedicated 10 years of her life to the service of the country in various government portfolios whose illustrious record of great achievements is well documented in the public service.

He further described her as a reservoir of knowledge in the public service administration who will be remembered for pioneering the development of programs and policies that gave a new dimension of service delivery at the Ministries of Lands, Tourism and Community development.

“She ably served with a rare sense of passion, the challenge now remains with the current generation of public service workers to ensure the works of such a humble and dedicated citizen are emulated for the good of our people,” Dr. Masiye said.

And Mrs Sango’s Husband , Victor Nsingo, in a speech read on his behalf, by his cousin Tandiwe Nyati , described his wife as a kindhearted, selfless and caring person who had stood by his side during very trying times and who was always there for the entire family as well as her community.

“An example of her kindness and selflessness can be exemplified through her giving to the community way before she even dreamt of becoming a politician, each time there was a bereavement in the community, her shop donated various items towards funeral expenses, ” He said.

And in his tribute on behalf of the children, her son, Lloyd Nsingo, said his mother had left a legacy of perseverance beyond adversity as she was a strong person who defied all obstacles to achieve what she believed in.

He further added that his mother was a family oriented person whose home was open to all family members as evidenced by the strong family relationships between her children and other family members.

Permanent secretaries, Service Chiefs, among other dignitaries attended the burial ceremony.