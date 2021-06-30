9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Micho Relishing Patson’s Zambian Flavour In The EPL

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho” Sredojevic says Patson Daka has given the country something to look forward to in the coming football season.

Patson on June 30 completed a five-year deal with English Premiership side Leicester City from Austrian Bundesliga champions RB Salzburg.

Micho backed the 22-year-old Chipolopolo strike to shine with the 2015/16 English champions adding that he was the ideal player for Brendan Rodgers philosophy.

“It is a stepping stone and I believe he is not to just going to play an episode role in the English Premiership but also to stay there and make a significant stamp and put Zambia properly on the football map of the world because we know how English football followed,” Micho said.

Patson arrival at Leicester makes him the third Chipolopolo striker to grace the EPL after Collins Mbesuma at Portsmouth and Emmanuel Mayuka at Southampton.

Previous articleECZ suspends Kambwili indefinitely from taking part in Campaigns

