Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Sports
Patson Daka Basks In Perfect Leicester City Move

Patson Daka says Leicester City is the perfect club for him after completing his permanent move to the 2014/2016 English champions.

Daka joins Leicester City from Austrian Bundesliga champions RB Salzburg on a five-year deal.

“I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic Club. It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next,” Daka told LCFC TV on Wednesday after he was officially unveiled by the club.

“I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it’s a team that fights for titles. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.”

Daka follows in the EPL footsteps of Collins Mbesuma who was at Portsmouth and ex-Southampton striker Emmanuel Mayuka.

  3. “Daka follows in the EPL footsteps of Collins Mbesuma who was at Portsmouth and ex-Southampton striker Emmanuel Mayuka.”
    Are they good footsteps to follow?

