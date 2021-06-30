The Siavonga town council has with immediate effect withdrawn nine trading licenses for bars and night clubs that failed to adhere to the Covid-19 health guidelines.

Council Public Relations Officer Gwendolyn Mchenga said the named night clubs and bars have violated the directive by government on conducting business during the stipulated period between 18:00hrs to 22:00hrs from Friday to Sunday.

Ms. Mchenga told ZANIS in an interview that the licenses were withdrawn during an enforcement operation on Covid-19 conducted by council public health inspectors and the Zambia Police Service.

She has identified the traders affected as those found in Mitcho, the central business district, Matinangala and Kaleya areas.

And Ms. Mchenga has observed with disappointment that both patrons and bar owners lacked strict adherence to Covid-19 golden rules.

“Our officers also observed little or no adherence to the Covid-19 golden rules, which causes high risks of spreading the disease,” she said.

She has since warned proprietors of bars, taverns and night clubs to ensure that they observe the directive to avoid being inconvenienced.

Government has directed bars, taverns, casinos and night clubs to operate from 18:00 to 22:00 hours for 21 days to avert the escalating number of Covid-19 cases.