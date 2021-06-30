The local authority in Solwezi district has advised bar and restaurant owners to seriously adhere to the government enhanced public health Covid-19 measures to curb the further spread of the virus.

Solwezi Municipal Council Town Clerk, Bornwell Lwanga said the local authority in the district will not hesitate to take legal action against the proprietors of bars and restaurants who will be found flouting the Covid-19 set guidelines in their operations.

Mr. Lwanga said this in an interview with ZANIS after an operation that was conducted during the weekend to check on bar owners’ compliance to Covid-19 regulations.

He said Covid-19 is real and still claiming many lives in the country hence the need for people to comply with the health guidelines.

“Covid-19 is quite devastating and we are seeing these numbers of people dying going up so people must just adhere to the health guidelines,” Mr. Lwanga said

He has since appealed to people in the district to heed to government directive and take precautionary measures.

He added that the local authority will not allow the situation to get out of hand.

“During our operations over the weekend, we found three bars operating against the Covid-19 health guidelines while many others have complied and we are going to take legal action against the two we found wanting,” Mr. Lwanga said.